sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral
Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
Divers recover 275 artifacts, including ‘remarkable’ book, from Arctic shipwreck
The ship is one of the “best-preserved” wooden wrecks in the world, researchers said.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil unearthed: ‘Perfectly preserved’
Not a bad look for 152 million years old. German scientists might’ve made paleontological history after unearthing a “perfectly preserved” 152 million-year-old dinosaur fossil — which is believed to be the oldest specimen of the species ever discovered. The groundbreaking finding occurred in 2014, but was only recently documented in the journal Fossil Records. “The specimen is a complete, articulated and exquisitely preserved skeleton of a small-sized individual,” scientists write in the paper describing the skeleton, which was unearthed near Painten, a small town in central Bavaria, Jam Press reported. Accompanying pics show the rock-encased skeleton, which looks so intact it could be...
Quarry workers stumble upon remains of rare 16th-century English ship, researchers say
The remains, which include 100 English oak timbers dating between 1558 and 1580, were found about a quarter-mile from the coastline, archaeologists said.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Discovered A 3,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection In An Egyptian Necropolis
The collection of jewelry was discovered at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of Egyptian and English archaeologists. Researchers working at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of Egypt’s Nile River recently uncovered a collection of ornate gold jewelry dating back 3,500 years in the grave of a young adult woman.
BBC
Rina Yasutake: Family thought mummified woman was still alive
The family of a woman whose partially-mummified body was found in their home believed she was alive for months after she died, an inquest has heard. Rina Yasutake, 49, shared a house with her mother and two siblings in the village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. She had been dead for...
9-year-old aspiring paleontologist discovers rare megalodon tooth
Can megalodon teeth still be found? A megalodon shark tooth was discovered by a 9-year-old girl at Calvert Beach in Maryland.
Look at the face of the 'Jericho Skull,' buried 9,000 years ago with shells for eyes
The 9,000-year-old Jericho Skull now has a new face, thanks to the latest reconstruction techniques.
BBC
Mark Brown: 'Pure evil' killer gets life sentence for women's murders
A builder who murdered two women and was described as "pure evil" has been jailed. Mark Brown, 41, of St Leonards, East Sussex, killed Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware, who went missing six months apart in 2021. Brown, who never revealed what happened to Ms Ware, killed Ms Morgan and...
Mystery of the Crystal Skulls: The Stare of Death
The mysterious Crystal Skulls have been the subject of many a legend and mysteries. They are believed to be similar artifacts to the famous Hedges Skull, which was acquired by the British Museum in 1898. It is said that they are made of real crystals, but no one knows who manufactured them or how they were made. Some believe that Anna Mitchell-Hedges and her husband Frederick Albert Mitchell-Hedges were responsible for their creation. However, some believe that Hewlett-Packard, a computer manufacturer, may have been involved in making them as well.
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
Shocked scientists discover black hole continually feasting on same stars. ‘Puzzled’
“We had to go back to the drawing board to assess all the possible options to explain the observed behavior,” one astronomer said.
CNET
Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon
Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe meteorite contains the building blocks of life
New research on the meteorite that crashed onto a driveway in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in February 2021, reveals the presence of organic compounds that hold the secrets to the origin of life. The latest analysis shows a range of organic matter, as per a press statement. It reveals that the asteroid...
Skeleton of man who dreaded becoming a museum exhibit will finally be removed from display
A British museum is to remove its most famous exhibit from display -- the skeleton of an 18th-century man popularly known as the "Irish Giant."
A star mysteriously blinked for 7 years, and astronomers think they finally know why
The strange dimming of Gaia17bpp could point to a small companion surrounded by a huge dusty disk.
BBC
The Irish Giant: Charles Byrne's skeleton removed from display
The skeleton of an Irish giant is to be removed from display at a London museum due to "sensitivities". Charles Byrne grew to be 7ft 6in (2.3m) and his bones have been on public display for more than two centuries at the Hunterian Museum. Confirming the news, the museum said...
