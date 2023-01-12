BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the. following rivers in California... Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet. and...

SOLEDAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO