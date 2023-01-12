Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST. * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible at times through Monday. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 to 2 feet are possible. Local gusts 40 to 50 mph possible over higher terrain at times. * WHERE...Western...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the. following rivers in California... Salinas River near Spreckels affecting Monterey County. For the SALINAS RIVER...including Spreckels...Moderate flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet. and...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga Avenal, - West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista, Grapevine and. Frazier Mountain Communities.
Comments / 0