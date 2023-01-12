ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Clearance of German hamlet for mine said to be near-complete

BERLIN (AP) — A village in western Germany that is due to be demolished to make way for a coal mine expansion has been cleared of activists, apart from a pair who remained holed up in a tunnel, police said Sunday. The operation to evict climate activists who flocked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy