Tiger Tracker: Clemson 2024 Skill Position Targets

All Clemson takes a look at some of the Tigers' 2024 recruiting targets at the skill positions.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After having already taken a look at some of Clemson's current 2024 quarterback targets , we now turn out attention to the rest of the skill positions.

With Joseph Ngata announcing he will enter the NFL Draft, Beaux Collins and Brannon Spector will be the two most experienced wideouts on the roster. Will Taylor will also be a junior in 2023, but he has yet to make much of an impact on the field after tearing an ACL in 2021, then suffering another injury last season.

2023 WRs

Beaux Collins (Jr)

Brannon Spector (R-Sr)

Will Taylor (Jr)

Troy Stellato (R-So)

Adam Randall (So)

Antonio Williams (So)

Cole Turner (R-Fr)

Ronan Hanafin (Fr)

Noble Johnson (Fr)

Tyler Williams (Fr)

Tink Kelley (Fr)

The Tigers signed three receivers in the 2023 class and also signed Misun "Tink" Kelley as an ATH and will start him out as a wideout as well. Early projections have the staff looking to add just two at the position in 2024, but it wouldn't be surprising at all to see that number pushed to three depending on how the roster shakes out.

2024 WR Targets

Alex Taylor (Grimsley, Greensboro, NC): Taylor was one of two early targets for the Tigers, picking up an offer last June. He visited for Clemson's win over NC State and will be on hand for Elite Junior Day on January 28. He will also visit NC State for its Junior Day a week earlier. The Tigers' biggest competition at the moment is probably North Carolina.

Jonathan Paylor (Cummings, Burlington, NC): Paylor was the other early target, also nabbing an offer in June. He and Taylor have talked about playing together at the next level. Paylor is expected to attend both NC State's and Clemson's Junior Days this month, with the Wolfpack likely being the primary challenger.

Ryan Wingo (University, St Louis, Mo): Wingo just picked up an offer last month. While he will not be on hand for Elite Junior Day, as he will be visiting Colorado that weekend, he has expressed an interest in visiting during the spring. Tennessee is currently considered the favorite, but Clemson is a contender.

TJ Moore (Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fl): Moore just landed an offer this week, and his offer list is now up over 30. He won't be in attendance for Elite Junior Day, as he already had a visit to Pitt scheduled, but don't rule out one taking place at a later date, He was on hand for the Tigers' win over Louisville during the season.

Braylon Staley (Aiken, SC): Staley just landed an offer on Wednesday. He already has offers from Miami, NC State, UNC, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. No word yet on if he will be on hand for Elite Junior Day but he did visit for the South Carolina game.

With Will Shipley and Phil Mafah both entering their junior seasons, how the Tigers go about recruiting running backs in the 2024 class will be something to keep an eye on. The staff is generally very methodical when it comes to recruiting the position, typically casting a very small net, and recruiting just one or two players at a time.

2023 RBs

Will Shipley (Jr)

Phil Mafah (Jr)

Dominique Thomas (R-Jr)

Keith Adams Jr (R-Fr)

Jay Haynes (Fr)

Jarvis Green (Fr)

As it stands currently, the staff is looking to add just one running back in 2024. However, that number could easily change depending on what happens with Shipley and Mafah.

2024 RB Targets

David Eziomume (North Cobb, Ga): The blue-chip prospect is currently the lone offer at the position, a good sign the Tigers will stick with the typical meticulous process. He currently has more than a dozen offers, including Auburn, Penn State, South Carolina and Miami. Eziomume is expected to attend Clemson's Elite Junior Day.

2023 TEs

Sage Ennis (R-Jr)

Jake Briningstool (Jr)

Josh Sapp (R-Fr)

Olsen Patt Henry (Fr)

Markus Dixon (Fr)

After signing two in the 2023 class, look for the staff to add just one TE in 2024.

2024 TE Targets

Christian Bentancur (Marion Central Catholic, Woodstock, Ill): Bentancur is currently the top target and is set to announce on Friday. Clemson, Oregon and Ohio State are the finalists. Bentancur will be on hand for Elite Junior Day, as the Tigers are hoping to put a bow on the TE position early on in the cycle.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/