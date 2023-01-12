ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas new governor, Sarah Huckabee, Sanders, is already making big education moves

By Alex Golden
Axios NW Arkansas
Axios NW Arkansas
 3 days ago

On her second day in office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders went all in on schools.

  • Arkansas' new governor signed an executive order to evaluate the state's education system.
  • The order seeks to prioritize literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and school safety — altogether dubbed LEARNS.

Context: Sanders called education her top priority throughout her campaign, noting that about 31% of the state's third graders are reading at or above their grade level.

Some highlights from Sanders' day two order include:

  • Prioritizing the use of federal and state funds to expand access to quality early education for at-risk children;
  • Encouraging businesses to expand early childhood centers for working families;
  • Streamlining processes to expand charter schools;
  • Reviewing educator preparation and licensure requirements;
  • Conducting annual audits of Arkansas' career pathways;
  • Supporting the Department of Commerce's efforts to expand broadband statewide;
  • Reviewing and updating school and district measurement systems to ensure they incorporate rigorous academic outcomes, annual student progress and workforce preparedness;
  • Ensuring districts have school safety oversight and increasing trained law enforcement and school security officers on campuses;
  • Launching a review process for recommendations in the 2022 Arkansas School Safety Commission final report and proposing regulations to the state Board of Education.

Some of the issues the state will review, most within the next 90 days:

  • Kindergarten readiness;
  • Arkansas' educator workforce, including an analysis of the teacher shortage, pipeline and retention metrics;
  • Implementation of the Arkansas Right to Read Act ;
  • Transparency on classroom curriculum, required-reading materials and books, and classroom assessments;
  • A review of all federal stimulus dollars to understand how and where districts have spent elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds, as well as a full accounting of any outstanding funds;
  • A review of Arkansas's school safety laws.

Comments / 3

Related
Axios

Capitol review: Week 1 brings a new chapter to Arkansas

The 94th General Assembly started its biennial session this week and Arkansas' new leader was sworn in, meaning the Capitol was buzzing. Catch up quick: In addition to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the state's new lieutenant governor, attorney general and other elected officials took their oaths of office and assumed their duties.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law

(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Community leaders outraged over critical race theory order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new executive order in Arkansas is hoping to put a stop to certain subjects being taught in school. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started her time in office by signing an order to prohibit critical race theory in the classroom. It’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Rules package approved by Arkansas House of Representatives

The Arkansas House of Representatives passed a rules package on Thursday. Speaker Matthew Shepherd told reporters afterward, that the early days of the 94th General Assembly have been “fun and enjoyable.”. The 41-minute meeting consisted mostly of preliminary matters. The main item on the agenda was the passage of...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasadvocate.com

Sanders names directors of economic development, environmental quality

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday appointed two state agency veterans to be directors of the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Caleb Osborne will serve as director and chief administrator of environment at ADEQ, and Clint O’Neal will lead AEDC as executive director, Sanders...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios

Arkansas' Gov. Sanders sets the tone with executive orders on day 1

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proved to Arkansans on Tuesday that she's a person of decisive action. What happened: Within hours of being sworn in as the state's first woman governor, Sanders signed seven executive orders focused on the budget, government and schools. Why it matters: She's "the highest-profile Trump administration...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
ARKANSAS STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Axios NW Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR
507
Followers
389
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios NW Arkansas, anchored by Worth Sparkman and Alex Golden, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nw-arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy