Peekskill, NY

News 12

Police: Hatchet wielding teen threatened shoppers at Trumbull mall

A teen wielding a hatchet threatened customers at the Trumbull mall, according to witnesses who called police. The teen was witnessed threatening customers inside the mall while holding a hatchet. Police later located the teen from Bridgeport at a bus stop near the mall. Police say the teen was concealing...
TRUMBULL, CT
News 12

Paterson police welcome more than a dozen new recruits

The city of Paterson welcomed 18 new recruits to the police department on Wednesday afternoon. The newest group took their oaths inside City Hall. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh called this class of police recruits the most diverse in recent years. Justin Taveras is one of those recruits and says he...
PATERSON, NJ
News 12

Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States

Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

