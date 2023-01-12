Read full article on original website
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
American Volunteers Tribute Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Free Food In PatersonAbdul GhaniPaterson, NJ
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Bald eagle found in Brookhaven humanely euthanized as avian flu spreads fast among LI birds
Animal experts are advising anyone with birds at home to be more cautious when it comes to their interaction with other birds.
Police: 26 cats found inside Islip home; father, son arrested
Police responded to 104 Lake St. following reports of animal cruelty.
News 12
Police: Hatchet wielding teen threatened shoppers at Trumbull mall
A teen wielding a hatchet threatened customers at the Trumbull mall, according to witnesses who called police. The teen was witnessed threatening customers inside the mall while holding a hatchet. Police later located the teen from Bridgeport at a bus stop near the mall. Police say the teen was concealing...
News 12
Paterson police welcome more than a dozen new recruits
The city of Paterson welcomed 18 new recruits to the police department on Wednesday afternoon. The newest group took their oaths inside City Hall. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh called this class of police recruits the most diverse in recent years. Justin Taveras is one of those recruits and says he...
Dozens attend funeral in Rockland County for Army vet who had no family nearby
Army veteran George Kenneth Erskine was laid to rest Tuesday at Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Redding man uses belt for tourniquet to save his own life
Tom Devine says he was on the phone with Zach on Dec. 28 right after Zach was hit by an uninsured driver outside his truck in New Canaan.
Eight Years Later: NYPD identifies human remains found in Coney Island in 2015
Police say that the body parts belong to Jennifer McAllister, a 33-year-old mother of two who lived in Gravesend.
News 12
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7. Police say the suspect opened fire at a driver behind the wheel of Mercedes Benz sedan on East 168th Street. Although the bullet hit the rear of that car, the driver was not injured.
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
Norwalk home suffers heavy damage after fire Wednesday
It took just 25 minutes for crews to knock down a fully engulfed fire on the second floor of a home on Chestnut Hill Road.
Croton-on-Hudson firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Montrose
Everyone who lived in the home did get out unharmed, and all no emergency responders were hurt either.
Manhasset residents, officials say Hochul's housing plan will strain community resources
Residents and elected officials from Manhasset on Long Island's North Shore have expressed their opposition to Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal to increase the housing stock on the Island.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
News 12
Healthgrades: 2 Hudson Valley hospitals among best in the United States
Two Hudson Valley hospitals are earning some national recognition. Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie was named to America's 50 best hospitals list by Healthgrades for the fourth straight year. It also won awards for its cardiac care, gastro surgeries, and excellence in coronary intervention. Montefiore Saint Luke's in Cornwall...
News 12
Dept. of Labor: New Windsor Amazon facility among 3 found to have exposed workers to hazards
Federal safety inspections at three Amazon warehouse facilities found that the company exposed workers to ergonomic hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. One of those facilities is located in New Windsor. OSHA investigators found Amazon warehouse workers at the facilities were at high risk for lower back injuries...
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: Person of interest identified in deadly Bridgeport hit-and-run
The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
Somerset County man accused of hitting McDonald’s employee with a rock
A South Bound Brook man was arrested after attacking a McDonald’s employee with a rock, police say.
News 12
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
