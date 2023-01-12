Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
OHP: 49-Year-Old Killed In Osage County Crash
A 49-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:51 p.m. on State Highway 20 near County Road 5455. A vehicle driven by George Schulz, 49, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20...
kggfradio.com
Osage County Man Dies in Collision
On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
kggfradio.com
Sewer Work Starting In Independence
The City of Independence will be working on the sanitary sewer system next week. Crews and equipment will be working in the alleyways and streets between 6th and 9th Streets along W. Walnut, W. Maple, and E. Main. The work will begin on Monday and is not expected to impact residences, businesses or traffic flow.
news9.com
Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.
A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on. Troopers say Prather was not wearing...
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville: Auction Set for Surplus Items
The City of Bartlesville's City Beat notes that vehicles, mowers and other equipment are set to be sold at a public auction later this month. The auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the City Operations Center, 1721 W. Fifth Street. Some items that will...
kggfradio.com
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
kggfradio.com
Joplin Man Arrested for Two Kansas Burglaries
A Joplin man is arrested for two burglaries in Weir. 37-year-old John Matthew Chew was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators this afternoon. Chew is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were stolen.
columbusnews-report.com
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg hands Labette County first SEK loss; English drops 30
Pittsburg beats Labette County 61-22 Friday night, handing the Grizzlies their first SEK loss of the season. Mason English leads Pittsburg with 30 points. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Pittsburg hands Labette County first SEK loss;...
Owasso PD need help identifying person suspected of threatening multiple people, including a minor
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for a person they said is suspected of threatening injury of a child, as well as, threatening mass casualties. Police posted the photo of the suspect on Facebook, asking the public for tips. If you have information on the person in the...
kggfradio.com
Former Neodesha Police Chief Dies
Longtime officer, Neodesha Chief of Police, and former President of the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Danny Thayer has died. According to the Neodesha Police Department, Thayer passed away on the evening of January 10th surrounded by family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Thayer helped him when he moved to the area.
kggfradio.com
Mary Alice (Hulseman) Scrogin
Mary Alice (Hulseman) Scrogin, a long-time Coffeyville, Kansas resident, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the Apple Creek Nursing Home in Centerton, Arkansas where she had lived for the last 6 weeks. Prior to that, she lived with her son Larry Bowman and his wife Jan for the last year in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Man Seen on Public Intoxication and Obstruction Charges
A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court over an arrest that happened back in August of 2021. A Bartlesville Police officer responded to a possible domestic call in progress at the intersection of Hwy 75 & 3800 rd involving a Roy Cameron. According to an affidavit, the officer arrived noticing a Black Hyundai Sonata on and running in a driveway of the house.
Jarrett Farms In Ramona Celebrating Reopening With New Ownership
A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening Saturday with new ownership. Jarrett Farms can be used for everything from a wedding venue to birthday parties. News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke to the new owners about why they wanted to renovate the space.
KTUL
Woolaroc Museum offers Rogers State University students, employees free admission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is now welcoming Rogers State University students and employees free of charge. The initiative is courtesy of a partnership between the university and the historic museum. Recently, RSU assistant professor and faculty advisor Dr. David Bath went with several...
kggfradio.com
Two Arrests In Chanute Resulting From Search Warrant
Two Chanute residents were arrested after a search warrant was served by officers with the Chanute Police in the 100 block of S. Wilson Ave. After an investigation and speaking with the persons involved, CPD arrested 62-year-old Mark Tasche of Chanute and 43-year-old Tera Damron also of Chanute. Tasche was charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Damron was charged with alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Felon Seen on Possession Charge
Russell Campbell was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit, Campbell had been walking down the 1000 block of Oak with another party in Bartlesville when a police officer made contact with Campbell to conduct a field interview.
Comments / 0