Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Supporters of NYC transit call for 6-minute bus and subway serviceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
5 firefighters battling Pompton Lakes house fire hurt in blast
Officials say a local first aid squad treated three of the firefighters who were injured at the scene. The other two were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
House Fire Tears Up Walls, Ceiling Of Bedford Hills Townhouse
A late-night fire caused severe damage to a townhouse in Northern Westchester. The fire happened on Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 11 p.m. when firefighters in Bedford Hills responded to a blaze within the walls of a four-story middle-of-the-row townhouse in the Lake Marie Lane Complex, according to the Bedford Hills Fire Department.
Two Injured In SUV, Dump Truck Crash In Paramus (PHOTOS)
Two people were hospitalized with what responders said were minor injuries after an SUV and a small dump truck collided Saturday afternoon in Paramus. The Ford F350 from JH Construction collided with the Chevy Equinox crossover at the busy intersection of Forest and East Ridgewood avenues shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
Fallen tree crushes home in Ossining, sleeping couple unharmed
The couple was sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house when the fall occurred, according to authorities.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a live hand grenade was found on an estate in the Town of Hamptonburgh on Thursday. The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road. They were...
Police: Woman hospitalized after driving off road on Southern State Parkway in North Babylon
The North Babylon Fire Department rescued a woman after she crashed her car in North Babylon. News 12 is told the driver became pinned in her vehicle after she drove off the road near Exit 39 on the Southern State Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital where she...
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville.
Police: Rockland auto repair shop latest target of catalytic converter theft
Surveillance footage from Phil Maher’s towing and repair shop on Route 304 in Bardonia show a group of thieves pulling up to his roadside assistance van and stealing the catalytic converter on the morning of Jan 5.
2 students hurt after school bus veers off road in Paramus
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue.
Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Fire destroys Dutchess County home
Fire destroyed a home in Dutchess County Monday morning. Rhinebeck fire officials say flames broke out at the home on North Road in the village of Tivoli around 4 a.m. They say their crews were called in for backup and that this elevated to a second alarm fire. Firefighters were...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Three-Year Bridge Replacement Over I-95 To Snag Traffic In Westchester
A three-year project to replace a bridge over I-95 in Westchester County will cause various delays and closures until it is completed. The project, which will cost $31.8 million, will replace the 65-year-old North Avenue Bridge in New Rochelle that travels over I-95, according to the New York …
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY
Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
