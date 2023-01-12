ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Hills, NY

Daily Voice

Two Injured In SUV, Dump Truck Crash In Paramus (PHOTOS)

Two people were hospitalized with what responders said were minor injuries after an SUV and a small dump truck collided Saturday afternoon in Paramus. The Ford F350 from JH Construction collided with the Chevy Equinox crossover at the busy intersection of Forest and East Ridgewood avenues shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
PARAMUS, NJ
News 12

Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a live hand grenade was found on an estate in the Town of Hamptonburgh on Thursday. The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road. They were...
HAMPTONBURGH, NY
CBS New York

2 students hurt after school bus veers off road in Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Depa…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
News 12

Fire destroys Dutchess County home

Fire destroyed a home in Dutchess County Monday morning. Rhinebeck fire officials say flames broke out at the home on North Road in the village of Tivoli around 4 a.m. They say their crews were called in for backup and that this elevated to a second alarm fire. Firefighters were...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley

A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Strange ‘Out of Season’ Weather Detected in Orange County, NY

Winters in the Hudson Valley have become very unpredictable, some days it's absolutely freezing and other days you don't even need a jacket to feel comfortable. Each winter season can be very harsh here and sometimes it seems like the weather can have a mind of its own. Speaking of different weather, there were some reports of strange weather happening in Orange County last night and it's not what you would expect for this time of the year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

