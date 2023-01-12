Read full article on original website
For sale: Historic tavern, complete with tiny museum, for under $575,000
Built in 1790, Cartersville Tavern west of Richmond is listed on both the Virginia and national historic registers. The house includes 18th-century heart pine floors, hand-hewn exposed ceiling beams, exposed brick walls and hand blown glass windows. It also has its own “Little Museum” filled with artifacts, including Robert E. Lee’s mailbox, where he received mail following the Civil War. Take a look.
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
Restaurant Week to continue support of BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen restaurants across Charlottesville are gearing up to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The winter Charlottesville Restaurant Week will kick off on Jan. 30. The restaurants will be offering three-course meals for $25, $35 or $45, and reservations for the popular event...
Community Counts: Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts, Bo Sykes sits down with Rita Ralston from the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville to talk about some upcoming events. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Seasonal Depression.
Grant funding to help bring music to preschoolers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A music outreach program for preschoolers is getting a big boost from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Front Porch says it has been approved to receive a $10,000 Challenge America Award, which will support its Roots and Wings program. According to a release,...
Why do people get tattoos on Friday the 13th?
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Friday the 13th is known to be superstitious. One of the beliefs is that it is good luck to get a tattoo. Hessom’s Ink, like other tattoo shops, uses the day to build community while slashing prices. The tattoo parlor holds the tradition for people...
Fluvanna company completes international trade program
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
Feel Good Friday: Wintergreen prepares for holiday weekend
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wintergreen is described by employees as a four seasons paradise. But winter is its busiest season with all the ski slopes families and friends can enjoy. “So far it’s been a very strong season, skiing has been very good,” said Jay Gamble, the general...
'Critical slope' rule waived to allow for development in Fry's Spring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A waiver was needed to begin building a new development that was recently approved by the Charlottesville City Council and will be built in the Fry's Spring neighborhood. However, some city council members were opposed to the project. The way zoning is mapped, the owners...
Charlottesville ticket among three worth $10,000 from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three tickets purchased in Virginia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing are each worth $10,000, including one purchased in Charlottesville. According to Virginia Lottery, more than 178,500 tickets were bought across the Commonwealth for the drawing. The three $10,000 tickets, which matched four of...
SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
UVA Health delivered record number of babies in 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the University of Virginia Health System, 2022 was a tremendous year for births. The hospital has seen the number of births climb over the past five years. In 2017, there were 1,974 births. And in 2022, there were 2,284, which was an increase of 20 percent over 2020.
TJPDC getting funding for eviction reduction program implementation
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is coming to the area to help implement an eviction reduction program. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million in funding for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot, or VERP, program. According to a release, this funding will go to seven...
Barbershop opens its doors to be a safe place
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a spike in shootings around the area, some organizations are looking to comfort Charlottesville residents who may be worried their community is becoming unsafe, including a local business. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a mentoring program for young African-American boys, and the...
Woodbrook Elementary hosting MLK walk
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said if you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving,” said Emir Luna, a fifth-grade student at Woodbrook Elementary School.
Staunton: City proposes $1.8 million plan to renovate Moxie Stadium
In the City of Staunton’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2024-2028, the city will focus on infrastructure, economic development, having a responsive, efficient government, the West End and built environment in the city. As part of the last objective, renovation of John Moxie Memorial Stadium and field...
Charlottesville’s new police chief starts Monday
Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Confederate legacy groups’ effort to take the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center continues. At a hearing earlier this week, a judge dismissed one of the charges brought by the groups that are suing Charlottesville — but the principal charges remain and will still go to trial.
Livable Cville speaks out on recent fatal crashes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local group is speaking out about the recent deadly crashes in the area. Livable Cville aims to bring attention to disproportionate living conditions, including pedestrian safety. Matthew Gillikin, with Livable Cville, says unsafe infrastructure for cyclists is to blame for the recent death in...
