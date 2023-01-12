ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic tavern, complete with tiny museum, for under $575,000

Built in 1790, Cartersville Tavern west of Richmond is listed on both the Virginia and national historic registers. The house includes 18th-century heart pine floors, hand-hewn exposed ceiling beams, exposed brick walls and hand blown glass windows. It also has its own “Little Museum” filled with artifacts, including Robert E. Lee’s mailbox, where he received mail following the Civil War. Take a look.
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Restaurant Week to continue support of BRAFB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen restaurants across Charlottesville are gearing up to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The winter Charlottesville Restaurant Week will kick off on Jan. 30. The restaurants will be offering three-course meals for $25, $35 or $45, and reservations for the popular event...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Community Counts: Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts, Bo Sykes sits down with Rita Ralston from the Ronald McDonald House of Charlottesville to talk about some upcoming events. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Seasonal Depression.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Grant funding to help bring music to preschoolers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A music outreach program for preschoolers is getting a big boost from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Front Porch says it has been approved to receive a $10,000 Challenge America Award, which will support its Roots and Wings program. According to a release,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Why do people get tattoos on Friday the 13th?

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Friday the 13th is known to be superstitious. One of the beliefs is that it is good luck to get a tattoo. Hessom’s Ink, like other tattoo shops, uses the day to build community while slashing prices. The tattoo parlor holds the tradition for people...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Fluvanna company completes international trade program

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Fluvanna County company has now completed a state program that aims to help it expand into global markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday that 10 companies from across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: Wintergreen prepares for holiday weekend

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wintergreen is described by employees as a four seasons paradise. But winter is its busiest season with all the ski slopes families and friends can enjoy. “So far it’s been a very strong season, skiing has been very good,” said Jay Gamble, the general...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health delivered record number of babies in 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the University of Virginia Health System, 2022 was a tremendous year for births. The hospital has seen the number of births climb over the past five years. In 2017, there were 1,974 births. And in 2022, there were 2,284, which was an increase of 20 percent over 2020.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

TJPDC getting funding for eviction reduction program implementation

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is coming to the area to help implement an eviction reduction program. On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $2.9 million in funding for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot, or VERP, program. According to a release, this funding will go to seven...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Barbershop opens its doors to be a safe place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a spike in shootings around the area, some organizations are looking to comfort Charlottesville residents who may be worried their community is becoming unsafe, including a local business. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a mentoring program for young African-American boys, and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Woodbrook Elementary hosting MLK walk

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said if you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving,” said Emir Luna, a fifth-grade student at Woodbrook Elementary School.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: City proposes $1.8 million plan to renovate Moxie Stadium

In the City of Staunton’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2024-2028, the city will focus on infrastructure, economic development, having a responsive, efficient government, the West End and built environment in the city. As part of the last objective, renovation of John Moxie Memorial Stadium and field...
STAUNTON, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville’s new police chief starts Monday

Did someone forward you this email? Get nonprofit, local news in your inbox too — for free! Subscribe here. Confederate legacy groups’ effort to take the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center continues. At a hearing earlier this week, a judge dismissed one of the charges brought by the groups that are suing Charlottesville — but the principal charges remain and will still go to trial.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Livable Cville speaks out on recent fatal crashes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local group is speaking out about the recent deadly crashes in the area. Livable Cville aims to bring attention to disproportionate living conditions, including pedestrian safety. Matthew Gillikin, with Livable Cville, says unsafe infrastructure for cyclists is to blame for the recent death in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

