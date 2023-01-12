Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Several Asheville bus routes temporarily suspended due to winter weather
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Due to current weather conditions, ART services on several routes in Asheville are temporarily suspended. City of Asheville crews are out assessing and treating priority one roads. Services will continue to come back as conditions improve. As of 9:30 a.m., the city says the following...
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
tribpapers.com
UnBEARable Clash of Critter and Car
Asheville – Jennifer Pharr Davis is making headway in lobbying for wildlife crossings to help prevent what recently happened to her on Interstate 26 — a large black bear darting in front of her car and crashing into it when she drove at full speed and then hitting two other vehicles.
WLOS.com
Crews work to keep the roads safe as season's first snowfall moves into the region
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Snow is falling in part of the mountains this Friday as a cold Canadian airmass builds into the region. Madison County was already seeing snow early Friday morning, Jan. 13, and crews were out working to keep the roads clear and safe for travel.
WLOS.com
Haywood County residents prepare as wintry weather looms
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Bitter cold froze Western North Carolina over the holidays. Now, a combination of rain, wind and snow has targeted the area, and people in the higher elevations were preparing Friday. First, wind and rain will sweep through the area, so Haywood County EMS officials...
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after early-morning house fire in Henderson County, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died this week as a result of a house fire in western North Carolina, officials said. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the first was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Mountain Road, Henderson County. Mary Lou Nickelson Degraw,...
FOX Carolina
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
WLOS.com
Haywood County sees snowfall in higher elevations; schools on remote learning day
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The western counties of North Carolina saw light snow in the higher elevations Thursday into Friday, Jan. 13. In Haywood County, residents remain under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Eagle's Nest in Haywood County is just above 5,000 feet...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
WYFF4.com
Schools in North Carolina make changes due to winter weather expected Friday morning
Some schools have made changes for Friday morning in expectation of winter weather. Check the forecast for your area here. Check back for updates as they come in. "Due to the Winter Weather Advisory, dropping temperatures, and possible snow accumulation, Asheville City Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff members tomorrow, Friday, January 13th, 2023. Our buses will be running their regular routes just two hours later. The Central Office will open at 10 a.m. A grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students upon their arrival. We will continue to monitor both local and national weather reports."
WYFF4.com
Drugs change from solid to liquid during Rutherford County bust, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A bust at a Carolina home changed the shape of the drugs when a suspect tried to flush them down the toilet, according to deputies. Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said the bust happened Thursday as deputies and agents from the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at a home on Ferry Road in Moorseboro.
WLOS.com
Water crisis: Customers intentionally cut off, but disaster criteria unmet, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 continues to ask questions and investigate the circumstances of Asheville's recent water crisis, including why there was no local emergency or disaster declaration that might have meant greater resources to impacted customers. Asheville Water Director David Melton revealed Tuesday night officials made a...
WLOS.com
Some property crime victims not filing their own reports amid Asheville police shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The struggle to recruit police officers in Asheville could be affecting the number of property crimes reported in the city. Since June 2019, the Asheville Police Department has lost 141 officers. On Friday, Jan. 13, Asheville's Coalition for Public Safety heard from the police, who...
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks all lanes in Asheville
An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County property owners can get answers to tax questions at upcoming clinics
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Property owners in Buncombe County with questions about their property taxes have several upcoming chances to get some answers. The county is partnering with Land of Sky Association of Realtors to conduct clinics that help property owners sort things out and answer questions about how residents' property has been valued, particularly those seeking property tax relief.
wfft.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from river
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) -- Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
