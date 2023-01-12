Read full article on original website
TeamApt Reaches an Annualised Payments Volume of $170 Billion, Rebrands to Moniepoint
TeamApt Incorporated, the leading business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product – Moniepoint, a testament to its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria. The Moniepoint brand is already an established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria and adopting it as the name means one less layer between the brand and the people it intends to serve.
Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) Became Binance’s Channel Partner via Binance Pay
Binance has launched an option for its account holders to pay for goods and services through Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) in Binance Pay. The partnership enables the account holders to pay for goods and services directly from their Binance crypto-accounts in fiat currency. Payments are made without fees. At the...
Danish neobank raises EUR 12 million to expand business lending and platform development
Kompasbank, the youngest bank in Denmark, raised EUR 12 million in new funding. The SME focused neobank has now raised more than EUR 40 million in capital since receiving the banking licence from the Danish FSA in March 2021. kompasbank, the Danish neobank dedicated to help small and medium-sized businesses,...
Bold Penguin Expands Customer Success And Operations Leadership Team
Bold Penguin, a leading integrated digital solution platform dedicated to simplifying small commercial insurance, has announced Dan Brown as Vice President of Operations, Agency Partners and Nate Walsh as Vice President of Operations, Exchange. Founded in 2016 for insurance agents and by insurance agents, Bold Penguin is leading the charge...
Dragon Steven Bartlett pledges £100,000 to community lending platform
The community lending platform JustLend has caught the eye of technology entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den celebrity Steven Bartlett. He offered £100,000 for a 10% stake to the start-up’s co-founder Craig Smith in the second episode of the new season of BBC One’s Dragons’ Den, which aired at 8pm on Thursday 12 January.
Five Years On and 60% of Consumers Still Don’t Understand What Open Banking is
Five years on from the launch of Open Banking in the UK1, NTT DATA UK&I has today released new research insights into UK consumers’ understanding of Open Banking. The research revealed the majority of UK citizens (58%) still don’t understand what it is, while data security and trust is still an issue, with just 16% of consumers believing it is completely safe. These statistics reveal that even though Open Banking is rapidly growing in the UK, with neobanks and fintechs becoming established players in recent years, there are still concrete concerns from consumers that prevent it from reaching its full potential.
The Guardian view on energy prepayment meters: customers need protecting
The fact that 3.2 million people in Britain were left in the cold and dark last year after their energy prepayment meters ran out of credit shows that something has gone seriously wrong. The more information that emerges about the use of these meters, the more reasons for concern there seem to be. By shining a light on energy companies’ practices, and particularly what looks like a slapdash approach to consent, campaigners have succeeded in creating a sense of urgency. On Friday, Labour’s Ed Miliband called for an immediate to halt to forced installations.
Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
Post-Xmas Debt Hits £9bn in January
Two thirds (63%) of households resorted to credit cards, loans and overdrafts to cover Christmas costs in 2022. A total post-Xmas balance of £9.8 billion has prompted concern around managing repayments,1 as rising levels of borrowing coincide with higher household expenses for necessities, from groceries to heating and electricity.
CoinFund President Appointed to CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee
Today CoinFund, a leading crypto asset manager, announces that President and Managing Partner Chris Perkins, has been appointed as a representative member on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)’s Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC). CoinFund will be among the first cryptonative financial institutions represented on the GMAC, joining representatives from traditional finance players such as J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock.
Huobi Global Partners With Solaris to Launch Crypto Debit Card in Europe
Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, has announced a partnership with Solaris, to deliver a crypto-to-fiat debit card that will enable Huobi users to spend digital assets at the point-of-sale globally. The Visa-approved program will be available to both new and existing users residing in...
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Insurance technology company Joyn Insurance announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a $17.7 million Series A funding round led by OMERS Ventures with participation from Avanta Ventures, ManchesterStory, Cohen Circle, SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in July 2021, Joyn Insurance integrates insurance, data and technology...
FinWise Bank Announces Meg Taylor as SVP Chief Accounting Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Meg Taylor has been appointed as the Bank’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer,...
