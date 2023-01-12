Read full article on original website
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Germany falls to bottom rung of investment ranking on energy costs, labour shortage
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany's attractiveness as an investment location has fallen four places to 18th of 21 in a ranking of industrial economies by economic research institute ZEW, newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine reported on Monday.
Donald Trump Allegedly Wanted to Use a Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea — & Then Blame Another Country for His Actions
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While Donald Trump was President of the United States unprecedented moments were reportedly happening behind closed doors that could have had global implications. That’s what a new afterword in author Michael Schmidt’s book, Donald Trump v. the United States, is alleging: Donald Trump tossed around the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and blaming it on another country. It’s shocking to even type out these words — it takes very little common sense to understand that this...
