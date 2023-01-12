Read full article on original website
Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected
GOMA – A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army. A group linked to Islamic extremists was suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi, military spokesperson Anthony Mwalushayi told The Associated Press by phone.
The Guardian view on Brazil and the Bolsonaristas: it’s not over yet | Editorial
Editorial: The violent attack on government buildings in Brasília following Lula’s inauguration should set off alarm bells outside the country too
