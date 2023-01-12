Read full article on original website
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerSan Antonio, TX
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio-based Stout House plans two new locations on the city's far West Side
Both are situated just south of Government Canyon State Park and will open this spring.
MySanAntonio
Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
Historic East Side home with MLK ties could get new life
Owners of a home near the route of San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March are working to honor its place in local Black history by transforming it into a performing arts center for the underserved East Side community. Why it matters: As the East Side grapples with rapid gentrification...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
San Antonio news we're watching in 2023
From the battle over nightlife to the soul of downtown to the leaders whose decisions shape our lives — here's what we're tuned into in 2023. Why it matters: These are the stories that are likely to define our city this year. Neighborhoods, nightlife. City leaders are working to...
San Antonio improves Harry Wurzbach intersection to relieve traffic
You're free, Harry Wurzbach drivers!
Bowling and entertainment center Pinstack to open second San Antonio location near the Rim
The new location will open in February 2024, making San Antonio the first Texas city to have two Pinstacks.
San Antonio locals react to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q food shrinking, costing more
A Poor Boy isn't so cheap these days.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
San Antonio Current
A house once owned by late-1800s San Antonio politician John Henry Kirkpatrick is for sale
John Henry Kirkpatrick represented San Antonio in the Texas House of Representatives back in the 1890s, and in 1917, after his time in the Lege, built a home in the Westfort area, just south of Mahncke Park. After a major restoration by an Alamo City-based house flipper, Kirkpatrick's 4,300-square-foot home...
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
San Antonio reacts to news of Councilman Clayton Perry's return
The councilman said he will make sure this 'never happens again.'
MySanAntonio
San Antonio new home prices slip as inventory, days on market increase
Prices of new homes in Texas have cooled in recent months, a report by HomesUSA indicates. The change comes amid a slump in the market prompted by higher mortgage rates and the preceding rise in prices. As a result, builders are offering more incentives to buyers and real estate agents to boost sales as inventory increases and new houses take longer to sell.
news4sanantonio.com
Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane to Offer New Service Between Dallas, San Antonio
Vonlane announced it will begin offering new daily motorcoach service between Dallas and San Antonio on Feb. 10. Travelers between the population centers of Dallas and San Antonio will have a new, non-stop transportation choice in Vonlane, according to the agency's news release. “Non-stop service between Dallas and San Antonio...
Houston Chronicle
The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio
The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
