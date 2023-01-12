ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

Why Henry Cisneros, at 75, has too much unfinished business to retire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros, who hasn’t held public office since his tenure as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ended nearly 26 years ago, is working on several public infrastructure projects. These...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

Historic East Side home with MLK ties could get new life

Owners of a home near the route of San Antonio's Martin Luther King Jr. March are working to honor its place in local Black history by transforming it into a performing arts center for the underserved East Side community. Why it matters: As the East Side grapples with rapid gentrification...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Axios

San Antonio news we're watching in 2023

From the battle over nightlife to the soul of downtown to the leaders whose decisions shape our lives — here's what we're tuned into in 2023. Why it matters: These are the stories that are likely to define our city this year. Neighborhoods, nightlife. City leaders are working to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas

Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
SAN MARCOS, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio new home prices slip as inventory, days on market increase

Prices of new homes in Texas have cooled in recent months, a report by HomesUSA indicates. The change comes amid a slump in the market prompted by higher mortgage rates and the preceding rise in prices. As a result, builders are offering more incentives to buyers and real estate agents to boost sales as inventory increases and new houses take longer to sell.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Free education and job training available to qualified San Antonians

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic highlighted many things in Alamo City, including employers feeling the pains of not being able to hire or find qualified workers. Last summer, the city created the Ready to Work Initiative. The goal is to provide free education and job training to qualified San Antonians. It will also get critical job vacancies filled by investing in our very own people. So far, close to 10,000 people have applied to the ready-to-work program. Program participant Crystal Wilson said she found their information on Social Media. “If I didn’t click that button Facebook “learn more”, I would not be here today,” said Wilson.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
metro-magazine.com

Vonlane to Offer New Service Between Dallas, San Antonio

Vonlane announced it will begin offering new daily motorcoach service between Dallas and San Antonio on Feb. 10. Travelers between the population centers of Dallas and San Antonio will have a new, non-stop transportation choice in Vonlane, according to the agency's news release. “Non-stop service between Dallas and San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best roadside attractions on I-10 from Houston to San Antonio

The many roadside attractions between Houston and San Antonio during a family vacation or road trip can add zest to the three-hour journey along Interstate 10. While you might be used to simply passing them by in the interest of speed, if you plan a detour or two, your next drive between the two cities could be your best yet.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Axios

ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

