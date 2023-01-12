Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR to host Free Fishing Weekend
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Free Fishing Weekend will be held Jan. 21 and 22, meaning officials won't require a fishing license or trout and salmon stamps. The Wisconsin DNR said anyone will be able to fish in bodies of where there is an open...
Birds of winter on ‘Route 51’
WAUSAU – While many birds escape the cold and fly to warmer regions during the winter, there are multiple species that have adapted to the climate and stay behind for Wisconsin’s coldest months. The locals that stick around include goldfinches, woodpeckers, chickadees, northern cardinals, blue jays, robins, screech owls and red-tailed hawks. Over winter, you’ll also spot bald eagles, which often congregate near the Wisconsin River or below dams on the Mississippi.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
WLUC
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
Watch: Mandarin duck draws birdwatchers to Wisconsin shore
Birdwatchers are flocking to a spot on the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin to catch a glimpse of a mandarin duck, a bird native to East Asia.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
b93radio.com
14th and Erie Intersection Failure Could Cost $215,000 to Fix
Repair due to the failure of pavement beneath the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan will cost up to $215,000 to fix according to an agenda item to be considered at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting. Detail of item 20, authored by Alders Felde and Filicky-Peneski, requests...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Risk of freezing rain Monday morning, rain changing to snow Monday night
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be common for the remainder of the holiday weekend. The next weather maker arrives early Monday morning with the potential for freezing rain in the northern half of the area, creating possible hazardous travel conditions. The freezing rain will go to periods of rain Monday but as chillier air works back into the region Monday night, a change to snow is likely in the Northwoods with some accumulation into Tuesday morning.
nbc15.com
Dry weekend leading into an active week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our mainly gray stretch of weather looks to continue into much of this weekend, but at least it’ll be dry and temperatures will stay mild. We could see a little bit of sunshine this afternoon, but I think the day will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to lower 30s. Winds pick up out of the south on Sunday, helping to boost our temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll likely see a few more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon.
nbc15.com
South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
wpr.org
'Urban' no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as 'rural'
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as "urban" by the U.S. Census Bureau are now "rural" in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, which represents 190 cities and 415 villages. During an appearance Friday on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show," Deschane said it might take a while to learn if access to federal funding or services will be affected.
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Erin fatal crash; failure to yield, heavy fog factors in wreck
TOWN OF ERIN, Wis. - An 88-year-old man from the Town of Erin is dead following a two-vehicle crash at County Highway K and Donegal Road in Washington County on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11. Officials say the wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The preliminary investigation of the scene indicates...
