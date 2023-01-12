Read full article on original website
League players have discovered a secret item interaction that kills users at end of game
Over the last few days, some League of Legends players have quickly discovered that Jak’Sho the Protean is not just one of the best items in the game, but is also holding a hidden—and deadly—interaction. One player on the League subreddit experienced a unique ending to one...
Is Overwatch 2 ‘boring’? One player’s complaints about Season 2 comp sparks debate on meta
When you’ve grown fond of a title, the sequel usually fails to reach the hype. Overwatch 2 arguably had a bumpy start and most likely left a sour taste in players’ mouths. But now, it’s got its footing, and it still hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.
NA League of Legends servers suffer outages, players report slow connection
The League of Legends servers in North America appear to be down currently, according to reports from players. The League client is struggling to get players past the login servers, while players already in the client are reporting that their service times are slow. According to the crowdsourced website Downdetector, most League players are struggling with server connection and login issues, with well over 50 percent of all active reports being in regard to server connection problems.
Riot rushes out Rammus buffs after League Patch 13.1 changes tank his win rate
League of Legends Patch 13.1 has brought about heavy nerfs to Rammus, leaving the champion in a miserable state with a win rate of only 45.45 percent, according to stats site U.GG. Seeing the devs might have been too harsh on our OK boy, Riot Games is looking to give Rammus some much-needed buffs in Patch 13.2.
Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
An ongoing matchmaking bug may cause Dota 2 players to miss out on last-minute battle pass rewards
Today is the final day of the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, and ever since its release, players have been busy spending rerolls in Candyworks to finally land an Arcana or a valuable item. As the last day of the pass coincided with a Thursday, players were surprised to see their reroll counter reset for a final time.
Unreal penta kill at the Nexus boosts Ezreal to victory in League
Penta kills in League of Legends aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. But they still rarely happen in two-vs-five scenarios while defending the Nexus. One Ezreal player posted a penta kill on League’s subreddit on Jan. 12 after pulling off a valiant two-vs-five defense. Ezreal and...
2 months late: Liquid sweeps TI11 champions while Secret continues to underperform in 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The first week of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit is in the books. The status of the leaderboard after week one might be expected for some, as Team Liquid swept Tundra Esports while Secret bombed out without a single win. After starting the season strong, Tundra dropped a map...
Overwatch 2 feels like a ‘beta version’ of OW1, dissatisfied player claims
One Overwatch 2 player has explained why they think the game feels like it could have been a beta version of the original Overwatch. In a lengthy post to the Overwatch subreddit, a Reddit user shared several aspects of Overwatch 2 that they believe feel like less polished or incomplete versions of Overwatch concepts. Some of the examples they provide include the five-vs-five match format, which they believe is “causing numerous issue with balance” and giving tanks too much free reign on the battlefield.
Dot Esports’ League of Legends esports global power rankings: 2023 preseason
After an unusually long offseason, the 2023 professional League of Legends regular season is here. Most teams around the globe will enter the new year with a brand new look, complete with different rosters and lineups that will ultimately compete for a chance at hoisting the Summoner’s Cup in Korea later this year.
Dota 2 players are crashing ranked matches with a game-breaking bug
Losing is never fun in Dota 2, but some players have begun exploiting a game-breaking bug to avoid losing their MMR. There is a simple in-game interaction that allows players to crash the servers for their Dota 2 match. The bug appeared on Gorgc’s stream, and it took off in terms of popularity as many players tried to attempt recreating it in their own games.
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
Overwatch 2 dev confirms that Sombra will be getting changes in Season 3
Overwatch 2 players have noticed that Sombra is having a tough time fitting into the current meta, especially after she was nerfed in Season Two. Now, developers seem to be planning some buffs for Season Three. A mid-season balance patch in November nerfed Genji, D.Va, Zarya, and Sombra. Unfortunately, the...
Best custom game codes to practice Lúcio wall riding and rollouts in Overwatch 2
Lúcio is one of the Overwatch franchise’s most unique characters. His effectiveness as a healer—and occasional environmental kill specialist—relies not only on your raw healing numbers but on your skill with his mobility. Lúcio is the only hero in the game who can wall-ride, which opens up hundreds of new ways to approach fights and better defend your teammates.
What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch
Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!. A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.
How to watch the 2023 LCS Spring Split
The LCS is returning for yet another competitive season, featuring new and veteran professional League of Legends talent paired together in ways fans haven’t seen in some time. Unlike the LEC, which has undergone massive structural changes splitting its year into thirds, the LCS retains its Spring Split/Summer Split...
The LEC will be implementing a new league-wide age limit for 2023 and beyond
Update Jan. 12 4pm CT: The director of League esports in Europe has confirmed that Riot posted an outdated article earlier today and that the age limit for all LEC organizations is still 17 years old. The original article can be read below. The youth movement has always been a...
When does The Mageseeker, Riot Forge’s new leaked game, release?
Riot Forge seemingly has a new action game in development. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is being made by Riot Forge, the company responsible for making video games set in the universe of Runeterra, according to a leak by South Korea’s Game Rating Committee. The Mageseeker: A...
Dot Esports’ LCK Spring Split 2023 power rankings
After one of the most hectic League of Legends offseasons in recent memory, the LCK is set to have an explosive start that will keep fans tied to their screens. With the return of some of the best individual Korean talents from abroad, the level of the LCK competition will be going up a notch compared to last year.
