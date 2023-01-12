Dogs on doobie stats soar with pot legalization and normalization
More dogs are getting high on their owners' supply.
- Accidental consumption of marijuana by children and pets has spiked nationwide, sometimes leading to episodes of cannabis-induced toxicosis.
Driving the news: It's not unusual to see two cases of marijuana-related poisoning per shift, Angela Collins, who practices emergency veterinary care in Springdale, tells Axios.
- Calls to the national Pet Poison Helpline for issues related to THC increased 987% between 2017 and 2021, veterinarian toxicologist Renee Schmid, who's located in Bloomington, Minn., tells Axios.
State of play: More than 50,000 pounds of medical marijuana was sold to about 90,000 cardholders in Arkansas last year, a record high since the state's industry launched in mid-2019.
- A proposal for recreational use in the state was defeated in 2022, but if a similar measure makes it on a future ballot, lawmakers may need to consider how the unwitting could be impacted.
Threat level: Dogs, like toddlers, use their mouths and noses to investigate the world and are more inclined than other pets to ingest THC-laced products. Cats rank second.
- Many edibles come in the form of sweets, which are attractive for canines, veterinarians said.
- THC-laced butter used to make edibles is particularly harmful because of its high concentration of the chemical.
- And while toxicity is rarely fatal for pets, the substance can cause unusual behavior and panic for the animals and their owners alike.
Between the lines: Easier access is likely to blame, at least in part, for the increase in pet poisonings, according to a study published last year. There's a strong correlation between registered medical card holders and cases of toxicosis in dogs, a separate academic study found.
- A spokesperson for San Francisco's JustAnswer Veterinary Care said the national service fielded more than 7,700 marijuana-related calls from 2019 to 2022.
The big picture: Legalized weed is a $64 billion market across the nation and some form of THC is permitted in all but three states . Voters will weigh recreational use in Oklahoma this March , and Ohio lawmakers have until May 3 to approve a citizen-initiated proposal or it, too, will go to voters.
The intrigue: Dogs are attracted to the dried version of the plant and will eat unburned marijuana from ashtrays, said Beth Koller with National Veterinary Associates.
- Many dogs seem to ingest cannabis in San Francisco Bay-area parks and sidewalks, she added.
Be smart: Signs your furry friend may be stoned include a shaky walk, lethargy, flinching, vomiting, hypersensitivity to light or motion and dribbling urine.
- If there's a question about how much THC they consumed, consult your veterinarian.
- Most pets will sleep it off within 24 hours, vets tell us.
The bottom line: Be honest with the vet if you know marijuana was involved, Collins says.
- "It can be a sensitive subject for some people," she tells us, but noted cannabis is increasingly accepted and protected under doctor-patient confidentiality.
- And, of course, lock up your stash.
What to watch: Collins notes that psilocybin mushrooms recently became legal in Colorado , shortly after Oregon.
