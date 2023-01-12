Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
Washington Examiner
Roll over, Muhammad
Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’
Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
TMZ.com
Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend
Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
MMAmania.com
What are they doing to Nick Diaz?!?
UFC welterweight Nick Diaz, who may or may not be retired from cage fighting, recently paid a visit to Dr. Beau Hightower, Director of Sports Medicine for Jackson-Wink MMA (according to his Instagram page). Diaz candidly spoke about a number of topics regarding his life and combat sports career, which you can read about here.
gamblingnews.com
Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction
Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights
Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
sportszion.com
Watch: Conor McGregor releases footage of himself sparring in boxing after Youtuber KSI calls him out
KSI is set to face FaZe Temperrr today at the Wembley Arena in London because of Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis’ last-minute withdrawal. Prior to the fight, the English YouTuber spoke with talkSPORT about his desire to take down the UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. “In this...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jalin Fuller sleeps opponent with scary ninja choke, referee responds way too late
Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a dangerous sport, and when there are incompetent referees, it makes it that much more dangerous. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened this weekend (Fri., Jan. 13, 2023) at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 150. The regional event took place inside Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in...
worldboxingnews.net
Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight
World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
