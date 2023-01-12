ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Roll over, Muhammad

Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
MMAmania.com

What are they doing to Nick Diaz?!?

UFC welterweight Nick Diaz, who may or may not be retired from cage fighting, recently paid a visit to Dr. Beau Hightower, Director of Sports Medicine for Jackson-Wink MMA (according to his Instagram page). Diaz candidly spoke about a number of topics regarding his life and combat sports career, which you can read about here.
gamblingnews.com

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
OK! Magazine

Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report

Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMA Fighting

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights

Watch KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr full fight video highlights from the exhibition clash Saturday in London, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. The KSI vs. Temperrr event took place Jan. 14 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. KSI and FaZe Temperrr clashed in an exhibition contest for the night’s main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy