ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooner, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative

(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
MILLTOWN, WI
CBS Minnesota

At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin

MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
MILLTOWN, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man who bought $15M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin claims prize

LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, WisconsinThe store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.
LUCK, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
BLOOMER, WI
twincitieslive.com

Man dead following incident in parking lot in Balsam Lake

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that a Wisconsin man is dead following an incident in a parking lot at a bar in Balsam Lake. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m. for an unresponsive man in the parking lot.
BALSAM LAKE, WI
KARE 11

Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
ESKO, MN
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Changes Plea In Spooner Mobile Home Park Homicide Case

WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has accepted a change of plea from Joseph Rogers, of Hayward, WI, on his charges of homicide from a 2019 fatal-stabbing incident that occurred in a Spooner, WI mobile home park. Rogers was placed in a medical facility in 2020 for medical treatment due to being found not competent. He regained competency and returned to Washburn County Jail in 2021. Following his return to jail, Rogers received additional criminal charges stemming from an incident with another inmate of the jail. Below is the latest update on the case.
SPOONER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Turtle Lake man

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Turtle Lake, Wis. man. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a call for an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, first responders, and ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house

TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
TURTLE LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy