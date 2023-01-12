Read full article on original website
Wisconsin family builds giant snowman to honor late relative
(CBS) -- A Wisconsin family is honoring a lost loved one with a 54-foot tall snowman.They said it took months to plan, and 166,000 pounds of snow to assemble.The snowman is named Jeffery, in honor of Craig Carlson's late brother. The family has been trying to perfect a giant snowman since 2019."We did it to try to win a trophy. He was 19 feet tall. He was a little rough. The crew, and my boys, and I had so much fun doing it that we decided to do it again," said Carlson, founder of Carlson Construction.Carlson said at least 100 to 150 vehicles a day come through just to see it every weekend.You can see it for yourself. Jeffery is along Highway 35 in Milltown, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, WisconsinThe store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
Northlakes Community Clinic Announces Launch Of 100 Who Care Sawyer County Chapter
NorthLakes Community Clinic is proud to announce that it is launching a 100 Who Care Sawyer County Chapter. The 100 Who Care Alliance is a national movement based on the simple and powerful concept of a giving circle. A giving circle is formed when individuals come together and pool their...
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
Bloomer community rallies behind couple who have both been diagnosed with cancer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Bloomer came out to the Pines Ballroom Saturday to support a married couple who have been diagnosed with cancer. Rita Stolt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late October and her husband Gary “Bubba” Stolt was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer last summer and has been in and out of the hospital since July.
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He also had an active warrant in Carlton...
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
Shell Lake Police Department's Monthly Police Blotter - January, 2023
SHELL LAKE, WI -- The following is the monthly police blotter from the Shell Lake Police Department for January 2023. The provided information and data are from December 8, 2022, thru January 5, 2023. Last Update: Jan 14, 2023 4:10 pm CST.
Man Changes Plea In Spooner Mobile Home Park Homicide Case
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has accepted a change of plea from Joseph Rogers, of Hayward, WI, on his charges of homicide from a 2019 fatal-stabbing incident that occurred in a Spooner, WI mobile home park. Rogers was placed in a medical facility in 2020 for medical treatment due to being found not competent. He regained competency and returned to Washburn County Jail in 2021. Following his return to jail, Rogers received additional criminal charges stemming from an incident with another inmate of the jail. Below is the latest update on the case.
Wisconsin man dead after fire destroys house
TURTLE LAKE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after a fire at a home in Turtle Lake. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Turtle Lake Fire Department got a call around 6 about a house fire and that man was still inside. When crews got there, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
