Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
The Guardian view on Brazil and the Bolsonaristas: it’s not over yet | Editorial
Editorial: The violent attack on government buildings in Brasília following Lula’s inauguration should set off alarm bells outside the country too
Comments / 0