Read full article on original website
Related
Two dead after crash on ramp to I-595 that snarled morning traffic
MIAMI -- Two people were killed early Saturday morning during a crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 595 at I-95 that caused massive traffic delays. The ramp to I-595 is closed and the turnpike is the best route to take if you're heading south. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a motorcycle collided with a grey Nissan Sentra.The motorcyclist and his passenger died at the scene, according to FHP. The driver and passenger inside the Sentra were not injured, authorities said..
33-year-old woman killed on highway after crawling out of rollover crash, Florida cops say
The woman walked onto a highway after crawling out of her overturned vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol said.
'Such a cliche': Sister of woman killed in drunk driving crash brings awareness
The family of a Naples woman hit and killed by an accused drunk driver is hoping to raise awareness while also raising money for funeral expenses.
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Police issue warning about ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ — to both bike riders and drivers
There will be more police and FHP troopers on the road this holiday weekend.
Shooting involving deputies shuts down an area of Pompano Beach near the ocean
A man is in critical condition and a stretch of Pompano Beach near the ocean is shut down after a shooting by deputies, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Comments / 0