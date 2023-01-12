Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
Russia Runs Out Of Hospital Beds For Wounded Soldiers As Vladimir Putin BLAMES TROOPS For Worst Loss Yet In War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has been forced to use non-military hospitals in a desperate effort to treat the thousands of wounded troops returning from the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking news comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly nears the one-year mark and as reports indicate Putin has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the war – with 3,000 Russian soldiers dying in the past four days alone.Even more shocking are reports indicating Russia’s military hospitals don’t have nearly enough hospital beds to treat soldiers returning from the war with grave and serious injuries.To combat the lack of hospital...
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russian leader tells state TV he is 'prepared to negotiate' an end Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin claimed he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine - as an ex Russian spy and military commander slammed the 'stupid stubbornness' of his war leaders.
Dozens of Russian Troops Wiped Out by Fire
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that 50 Russian soldiers were killed in the southern Kherson Oblast on Monday.
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
100 Ukrainian troops to train in Oklahoma; Russia nearly destroys Ukraine city: Live updates
About 100 Ukrainians are bound for Fort Sill in Oklahoma to learn how to use the Patriot missile defense system. Live updates.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
A war reporter decorated by Putin says the Kremlin's story that cellphones are why a lot of Russian troops died in a Ukrainian strike is 'not very convincing'
A top Ukrainian military official said the Russians were "putting the blame on each other" after a recent HIMARS strike killed scores of troops.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Ukraine Says Strike Kills Over 100 Russian Soldiers in Soledar
A Tochka-U missile strike hit troops and Russian military equipment, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said.
Dozens of Moscow Officials Resigned Over Putin's War: Ex-Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev resigned from his diplomatic role in May, writing that he had never been "so ashamed of my country" as when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Head of Russia’s Wagner group says his troops have taken control of Soledar
Yevgeny Prigozhin poses with some of his mercenaries in Ukrainian town renowned for its salt mines
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar
KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Comments / 0