The fact that 3.2 million people in Britain were left in the cold and dark last year after their energy prepayment meters ran out of credit shows that something has gone seriously wrong. The more information that emerges about the use of these meters, the more reasons for concern there seem to be. By shining a light on energy companies’ practices, and particularly what looks like a slapdash approach to consent, campaigners have succeeded in creating a sense of urgency. On Friday, Labour’s Ed Miliband called for an immediate to halt to forced installations.

17 MINUTES AGO