Related
dotesports.com
ShahZam accuses Sentinels of breaking VALORANT roster spot promise for playing with Shroud
There’s nothing more momentous than VALORANT drama, especially in North America, and despite the start of the VCT still being over a month away, the scene is already heating up after a couple of the scene’s biggest names fire shots at each other. What started off as just...
dotesports.com
Former OpTic Texas star could be continuing his legacy with a new team
OpTic Texas star Brandon “Dashy” Otell could be returning to the Call of Duty League in the near future according to his recent stream. Dashy was recently released from OpTic, which had been his home since 2018. Dashy has consistently been one of the best assault rifles in the game for the last four years, leaving fans confused as to why he would be dropped. According to head coach Raymond “Rambo” Lussier, Dashy’s removal from the starting roster was not due to performance issues but stuff going on behind the scenes.
dotesports.com
ShahZaM defends shroud amidst Sentinels feud but says roster decision reinforced the team’s ‘meme’ narrative in VALORANT
Former Sentinels VALORANT captain and current G2 captain ShahZam has offered further context on the recent controversy he started yesterday involving Sentinels and shroud. Unlike some fans had thought, ShahZam meant to only take shots at Sentinels and didn’t mean to offend the Canadian streamer with his tweets. Part...
dotesports.com
Clear’s choice to join Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team pays off with NA Challengers berth
Streaming star Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team, Disguised, are headed to the NA VALORANT Challengers League, providing a quick payoff for Joseph “clear” Allen, who opted to bet on himself and his new team. Disguised Toast, who has been co-streaming all his team’s matches during their successful debut...
dotesports.com
The CoD community has seemingly already picked a side in the Dashy vs. Rambo OpTic feud
The OpTic Dashy saga has come to an unceremonious end, to say the least, with the longtime popular pro taking aim at Rambo in a big way. In a late-night stream, Dashy let it all out into the open with a tirade about his time on OpTic, claiming that the team’s coach Rambo would leave scrimmages so he could go to bowling practice.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
dotesports.com
Early slip doesn’t phase BreakThru in NA VALORANT Challengers qualifying clash with Stewie2K, The Nation
Against a stacked team full of star power, the equally dangerous BreakThru VALORANT roster withstood the red hot star-studded The Nation roster tonight, claiming the first open qualifier spot in the NA VALORANT Challengers League. The BreakThru roster may not have the massive star power of The Nation, which features...
dotesports.com
Sentinels Halo builds a team of new stars around esports legend LethuL for 2023 season
After over half a decade of teaming with SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, three new faces will surround LethuL for Halo Infinite’s 2023 competitive season. While his three old teammates moving to FaZe Clan to join forces with Renegade, Sentinels has signed Spartan, KingNick, and Kuhlect to join LethuL at the organization, it announced today. They will be backed up by eUnited’s former coach Kyle “Chiig” Lawson, reuniting him with Spartan and KingNick after the two departed eUnited prior to the World Championship last year.
dotesports.com
Riot rushes out Rammus buffs after League Patch 13.1 changes tank his win rate
League of Legends Patch 13.1 has brought about heavy nerfs to Rammus, leaving the champion in a miserable state with a win rate of only 45.45 percent, according to stats site U.GG. Seeing the devs might have been too harsh on our OK boy, Riot Games is looking to give Rammus some much-needed buffs in Patch 13.2.
dotesports.com
Unreal penta kill at the Nexus boosts Ezreal to victory in League
Penta kills in League of Legends aren’t as uncommon as they used to be. But they still rarely happen in two-vs-five scenarios while defending the Nexus. One Ezreal player posted a penta kill on League’s subreddit on Jan. 12 after pulling off a valiant two-vs-five defense. Ezreal and...
dotesports.com
Dashy claims OpTic Texas coach prioritized bowling over practice
Former OpTic Texas player Brandon “Dashy” Otell claims coach Raymond “Rambo” Lussier would leave scrims once a week. OpTic recently released Dashy who had been with the organization since 2018 and was a franchise player next to Seth “Scump” Abner. After a lackluster start to the Modern Warfare 2 season, OpTic reevaluated the roster. The end decision was to remove Dashy from the team and bring on Cuyler “Huke” Garland who had recently been dropped from the Los Angeles Guerrillas. In the end, OpTic brought together three players who won a ring with Dallas Empire in 2020 instead of keeping a staple in Dashy.
dotesports.com
Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team: Full roster, upcoming schedule, latest news
One of the most watched and talked about teams looking to rise up through and past the second tier of NA VALORANT is Disguised, a roster of players brought together under one banner by one of the biggest streamers and content creators in OfflineTV member Disguised Toast. Back near the...
dotesports.com
Florida Mayhem sign Cassidy legend as their newest Overwatch content creator
As the 2023 Overwatch League player-signing deadline approaches in March, teams across the league have slowly but surely been filling up their squads. Aside from just players, OWL teams have also been buffing up their orgs as a whole, including administrative staff, coaches, and creators. Today, well-known Cassidy player John “Wanted” Lin was signed to the Florida Mayhem as a content creator for 2023.
dotesports.com
Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore
No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.
dotesports.com
FaZe’s new Halo roster is stacked with legends, former world champions
With Halo Infinite’s first organization-led tournament of 2023 starting today—Spacesation Gaming’s Spartan Showdown—FaZe Clan has finally introduced the roster that it will be bringing into the game’s second competitive season. FaZe has re-signed its star slayer Renegade, now pairing him up with three players from...
dotesports.com
GODSENT returns to CS:GO with roster full of former NiP players
GODSENT has signed in-game leader Erik “ztr” Gustafsson on loan from Ninjas in Pyjamas’ academy team, AWPers William “draken” Sundin and Joel Holmlund, and riflers Alfred “RuStY” Karlsson and Nicolas “Plopski” Gonzales Zamora today to form its new CS:GO lineup. The team will be coached by the former Fnatic IGL Maikil “Golden” Selim.
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ League of Legends esports global power rankings: 2023 preseason
After an unusually long offseason, the 2023 professional League of Legends regular season is here. Most teams around the globe will enter the new year with a brand new look, complete with different rosters and lineups that will ultimately compete for a chance at hoisting the Summoner’s Cup in Korea later this year.
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ LCK Spring Split 2023 power rankings
After one of the most hectic League of Legends offseasons in recent memory, the LCK is set to have an explosive start that will keep fans tied to their screens. With the return of some of the best individual Korean talents from abroad, the level of the LCK competition will be going up a notch compared to last year.
dotesports.com
Toast tried to sign a former 100T coach for his VALORANT team
A top-tier North American VALORANT coach was close to joining Disguised Toast’s team. Toast’s VALORANT team qualified for the VCT NA Challengers League last night, with the streamer himself following the game on his stream. Following the victory, Toast revealed he had tried—and failed—to sign former 100 Thieves head coach, Sean Gares, to coach his VALORANT squad.
dotesports.com
Welcome to Apex challenges: How to get Apex 101 badge in Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a complex game with a lot of moving parts, so much so that it can be a little intimidating for new players. To combat this, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment has introduced a new series of in-game tasks known as the Welcome to Apex challenges to get new players up to speed more quickly. Completing all 10 of the challenges rewards the Apex 101 badge, which you can display on your in-game banner.
