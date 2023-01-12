OpTic Texas star Brandon “Dashy” Otell could be returning to the Call of Duty League in the near future according to his recent stream. Dashy was recently released from OpTic, which had been his home since 2018. Dashy has consistently been one of the best assault rifles in the game for the last four years, leaving fans confused as to why he would be dropped. According to head coach Raymond “Rambo” Lussier, Dashy’s removal from the starting roster was not due to performance issues but stuff going on behind the scenes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO