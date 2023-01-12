Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims
Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
Police trying ID robbery suspect who threatened to shoot Birmingham Target employee
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say threatened to shoot a store employee. Birmingham’s South Precinct officer on Tuesday, Jan. 10, were dispatched to Target on U.S. 280 on a report of a robbery. Sgt. Monica Law said the suspect had been spotted...
wvtm13.com
Person of interest sought in Target store robbery in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police detectives are asking for your help in identifying a person of interest. According to a news release, police officers responded to a Target store on Highway 280 Jan. 10 on a report of a robbery. Officers learned a man tried to leave through a...
18-year-old charged with murder in deaths of two men who shot each other
A teen has been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in Anniston who police say shot each other. Anniston police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 18-year-old Makotrick L. Ball. Bell is charged with murder in the Monday deaths of Carlos Miller, 43, and Charrell Brown, 21.
2 men dead after shooting each other, Anniston police say
A Monday-night shooting in Anniston left two men dead. Anniston police were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the location, said Anniston Sgt. Randy Grier, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
wvtm13.com
Two men died at hospitals after apparent shootout in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about an apparent deadly shootout in Anniston. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department (APD), officers found a shooting victim the evening of Jan. 16 at a location in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard.
ABC 33/40 News
Two Anniston men believed to have shot each other to death, police say
Two men are dead after a shooting in Anniston Monday night. Officers from the Anniston Police Department were called to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard at approximately 9:45 P.M.. When they arrived, officers found 43-year-old Carlos Miller of Anniston suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died.
Man acquitted in 2010 Birmingham cold case homicide
A man charged 11 years after a Birmingham cold case homicide has been acquitted in the 2010 slaying. Antonio Devon Coleman, 36, was arrested in 2020 for the killing of 47-year-old Jeffrey Deon Wormley. Birmingham police said they were able to make the arrest after Coleman’s ex-girlfriend provided new information that led to the capital murder warrant being issued.
Two killed in Anniston shooting identified
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
17-year-old identified as victim found shot to death in back yard of Birmingham house
A homicide victim found dead behind an Inglenook home as now been identified as a Birmingham teen. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Ryan Donell Marable. He was 17. Several residents called 911 after hearing shots fired. They also reported a person down. The calls came...
wvtm13.com
Dozen shots fired in fatal shooting near Tuscaloosa Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — About a dozen gunshots were fired during the fatal shooting of a woman feet from the Tuscaloosa Strip. The shots rang out on Grace Street about 200 feet from University Boulevard early Sunday morning. Jamea Harris was driven to the Walk of Champions outside Bryant Denny...
Alabama man dies after being pulled from house fire
An elderly Alabama man died Tuesday from injuries sustained when his residence caught on fire on Sunday. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that Jesse Gaddy, 79 of Birmingham, Alabama, died At Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday. Gaddy was found by Birmingham Fire/Rescue personnel after they were called...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
Predawn Birmingham shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 dead in city’s 2nd homicide in 3 hours
A man was killed, and a woman injured when shots rang out Sunday morning in Birmingham. The shooting was one of two overnight that resulted in homicides. Birmingham police identified the victim as Thomas Lee Bailey. He was 31. About 2:20 a.m., said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, multiple Shot Spotter alerts...
wvtm13.com
Mother & stepfather of mother shot and killed Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa want the world to know about their Princess Jamea
23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Her mother and her stepfather are talking with WVTM13 about the daughter they lost and the mother her son will miss.
trussvilletribune.com
31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting
BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
Comments / 4