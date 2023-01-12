ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Two Deceased as Anniston Police Locate Multiple Gunshot Victims

Anniston, AL – Per Sargent Randy Grier of the Anniston Police Investigative Division on January 16th, 2023 at approximately 9:45 pm, Aniston Police Officers responded to the 5100 Block of McClellan Boulevard in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived on scene, the found Carlos Miller age 43, of Anniston, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

19-year-old man found dead in SUV after Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday. According to SPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Drive in the Drew Court area. Upon arrival, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Person of interest sought in Target store robbery in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police detectives are asking for your help in identifying a person of interest. According to a news release, police officers responded to a Target store on Highway 280 Jan. 10 on a report of a robbery. Officers learned a man tried to leave through a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 men dead after shooting each other, Anniston police say

A Monday-night shooting in Anniston left two men dead. Anniston police were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard on a call of shots fired. When they arrived at the location, said Anniston Sgt. Randy Grier, they found 43-year-old Carlos Miller suffering from a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Two men died at hospitals after apparent shootout in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about an apparent deadly shootout in Anniston. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department (APD), officers found a shooting victim the evening of Jan. 16 at a location in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard.
ANNISTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two Anniston men believed to have shot each other to death, police say

Two men are dead after a shooting in Anniston Monday night. Officers from the Anniston Police Department were called to the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard at approximately 9:45 P.M.. When they arrived, officers found 43-year-old Carlos Miller of Anniston suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Man acquitted in 2010 Birmingham cold case homicide

A man charged 11 years after a Birmingham cold case homicide has been acquitted in the 2010 slaying. Antonio Devon Coleman, 36, was arrested in 2020 for the killing of 47-year-old Jeffrey Deon Wormley. Birmingham police said they were able to make the arrest after Coleman’s ex-girlfriend provided new information that led to the capital murder warrant being issued.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Two killed in Anniston shooting identified

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Dozen shots fired in fatal shooting near Tuscaloosa Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — About a dozen gunshots were fired during the fatal shooting of a woman feet from the Tuscaloosa Strip. The shots rang out on Grace Street about 200 feet from University Boulevard early Sunday morning. Jamea Harris was driven to the Walk of Champions outside Bryant Denny...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies after being pulled from house fire

An elderly Alabama man died Tuesday from injuries sustained when his residence caught on fire on Sunday. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said that Jesse Gaddy, 79 of Birmingham, Alabama, died At Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday. Gaddy was found by Birmingham Fire/Rescue personnel after they were called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
trussvilletribune.com

31-year-old man killed, female injured in Birmingham pre-dawn shooting

BIRMINGHAM — A 31-year-old man was killed, and a female was injured in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15, at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), multiple Shot Spotter alerts were activated in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. “A Birmingham Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies female victim found shot after vehicle crashes into apartment building, catches fire

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female victim who was found shot after her vehicle crashed into an apartment building and caught fire on Friday, Jan. 13, around 11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy