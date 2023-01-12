Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Troy Aikman Takes Hilarious Jab At Tom Brady Ahead Of Cowboys vs. Bucs In NFL Wild Card Matchup
Neither Troy Aikman nor Tom Brady have ever been known for their elite-level speed on the football field. But, recently, Aikman actually posed a pretty interesting question while taking a jab at Brady. Who would clock the faster time in a 40-yard dash at this time? In a recent podcast...
Bleacher Report
Analysis and Predictions on Latest MLB Free-Agency and Trade Rumors
With the start of spring training now less than a month away and the free-agent market picked clean, it's no wonder Major League Baseball's rumor mill has slowed down. But since it hasn't yet stopped spinning, let's dive in to the latest. We spotted seven rumors that are deserving of...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Stunning Loss
Is there anything worse than being a Chargers fan? The AFC West franchise fell to the Jaguars 31-30 on Saturday night. There's nothing wrong with losing a hard-fought postseason game. There is something wrong if you lose it like the Chargers did. After once leading 27-0, the Chargers ...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Caldwell Only Seeking HC Jobs; Rebuffed Commanders OC Interest
Despite receiving interest as an offensive coordinator, Jim Caldwell is only seeking head coaching jobs this offseason. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Caldwell turned down the Washington Commanders' request to interview him for their vacant offensive coordinator position because he wants to be a head coach. Caldwell...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors
Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects
Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders Inform OC Candidates Sam Howell Will Likely Be Starting QB in 2023
As the Washington Commanders look for a new offensive coordinator, they are operating with the assumption Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback in 2023. Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Commanders are telling potential offensive-coordinator candidates they will likely roll with Howell as their No. 1 signal-caller. Head coach...
Bleacher Report
Damar Hamlin Won't Attend Bills' Game vs. Dolphins amid Cardiac Arrest Recovery
Damar Hamlin will not be attending the Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Round matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, despite earlier reports suggesting he would make the trip. My heart is with my guys as they compete today! 🫶🏾<br><br>Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️💙 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/gPGp5MiQEz">pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz</a>
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick Urges Lamar Jackson to Play Through Knee Injury: 'Put a Brace on It'
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Fans were fine with Jackson sitting out in hopes of having him...
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023: 1st-round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. Thanks to the Houston Texans' comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Bears hold the NFL draft's No. 1 pick for the first time since 1947. Despite the decades-long wait, Chicago might not even make this pick, since the ascension of quarterback Justin Fields could allow the Bears to trade down with a quarterback-needy club.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought '1-Way Ticket to Thailand,' Has Rebuffed NFL Interest
After being fired by the Arizona Cardinals, former head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking some time to himself and has rebuffed interest from other teams regarding potential job openings. "I don't know if this is breaking news or not: Kliff Kingsbury is in Thailand right now, and he bought...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Updated Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Wild Card
The 2023 edition of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend got off to a rousing start with an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco, arguably the league's hottest team coming into the postseason, actually got off to a slow start. The Seahawks matched the 49ers blow for blow in the first half and actually carried a one-point lead into the break.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension
At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Comments / 0