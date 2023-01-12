Read full article on original website
Wife of ex-congressional candidate charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud for her actions during her husband’s failed bid to run for Congress in 2020, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Driving the news: Kim Phuong Taylor, of Sioux City, Iowa, allegedly filled...
Florida judge rejects DeSantis' bid to toss out migrant flight lawsuit
A Florida judge on Friday refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his bid to transport migrants, per the Miami Herald. Driving the news: Leon County Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper set a Jan. 30 trial date to hear the case brought on by Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo (D), who accused the governor of unlawfully using taxpayer money to fly nearly 50 undocumented migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last September.
Capitol review: Week 1 brings a new chapter to Arkansas
The 94th General Assembly started its biennial session this week and Arkansas' new leader was sworn in, meaning the Capitol was buzzing. Catch up quick: In addition to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the state's new lieutenant governor, attorney general and other elected officials took their oaths of office and assumed their duties.
Capitol Pulse: All the historic firsts from this year's Legislature
Plenty of wide-eyed faces roamed the marbled hallways at the Capitol this week as the Colorado Legislature started its 120-day lawmaking session.One-third of the 100 General Assembly members are newcomers, and nearly half of the House is rookies.What to know: The new session is being heralded for its historic firsts.The Legislature is majority women (50 to 49, with one vacancy) for the first time, only the second state to reach the mark.The state boasts the largest number of LGBTQ members at 13, according to Arvada Democrat, Rep. Brianna Titone, the first transgender lawmaker to serve in caucus leadership.Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon)...
What members of Congress are saying about Biden document probe
Members of Congress weighed in Sunday on the ongoing investigation into the classified documents found from when President Biden was vice president. Driving the news: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who is the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called Biden's residence in Delaware a "crime scene" after documents with classified markings were discovered.
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
Meet Arron Julian, Colorado's new indigenous office leader
As a tribal member himself, former police chief Arron Julian said he couldn't pass up the opportunity to advocate for Native tribes.Details: Julian, who previously served as police chief for two tribal nations in California, was named director of Colorado's newly formed Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives last fall, a position he occupies within the state's Division of Criminal Justice.The office's goal is to improve the state's probes into missing and murdered Indigenous people, and calls for coordination with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.The effort seeks to provide resources for what Julian called an...
Utah was one of the last states to recognize MLK Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an annual federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January, celebrates the birthday of the slain civil rights leader. Yes, but: Even after MLK Day was recognized federally in the 1980s, it took 14 years for Utah to officially commemorate it, making it one of the last states to do so.
9 cities where rent actually declined in 2022
Rents are starting to roll over in parts of the country that were near the epicenter of the COVID-era home-price boom. Why it matters: Costs of shelter are currently key drivers of inflation. In December 2022, rents were 8% higher nationally than they were the same month in 2021, according...
University of Minnesota to seek control of campus hospitals as part of Fairview-Sanford merger
The University of Minnesota wants the state to help it buy — and expand — its Twin Cities teaching hospital. The plan, outlined by U leaders yesterday, includes a "state of the art" medical center that would eventually be developed on the East Bank campus. The big picture:...
California flooded by yet more powerful atmospheric river storms
Two more potent atmospheric river storms are hitting California Saturday through Tuesday. With the ground already saturated, the water has no place to go except to run off, causing deadly flooding. The big picture: The latest storm is prompting evacuations due to high water, and flood watches are in effect...
New Utah study affirms COVID vaccine is safe for kids
A new Utah-led study shows the COVID-19 vaccine didn't trigger dangerous responses in children who previously had a severe reaction to the virus itself. Driving the news: The study, co-authored by a doctor at Primary Children's Hospital, looked at 185 kids who suffered from MIS-C, a rare condition in which severe inflammation develops a few weeks after a COVID infection.
California's atmospheric river onslaught is not over yet
Thursday was the first morning in at least a week to begin without any widespread flood watches in California. However, this respite will not last long. The big picture: Much of central and Southern California is enjoying a brief break from the deadly bouts of atmospheric river events that have sent rivers above flood stage, caused mudslides and debris flows, and killed at least 18 since late December.
