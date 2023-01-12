Plenty of wide-eyed faces roamed the marbled hallways at the Capitol this week as the Colorado Legislature started its 120-day lawmaking session.One-third of the 100 General Assembly members are newcomers, and nearly half of the House is rookies.What to know: The new session is being heralded for its historic firsts.The Legislature is majority women (50 to 49, with one vacancy) for the first time, only the second state to reach the mark.The state boasts the largest number of LGBTQ members at 13, according to Arvada Democrat, Rep. Brianna Titone, the first transgender lawmaker to serve in caucus leadership.Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon)...

