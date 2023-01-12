ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You

I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State

Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
Legal Gambling Could Bring Texas Windfall

(The Center Square) – A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state’s largest cities and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into the public education fund...
Looking For Love? Avoid this Texas City

Looking for love in all the wrong places? You really are looking in the wrong place if you visit this one Texas city that WalletHub has deemed the worst city for singles. With Valentine's just around the corner, love is in the air, and if you're a single in the Lone Star state, I think it's a little too late into cuffing season to find a Valentine, but if you're looking for an everlasting love, well, you'll have to travel outside the state to find a love worth waiting for.
Rick Roberts: Would You Vote To Legalize Gambling In Texas?

House Speaker Dade Phelan said he would want to see destination casinos that “are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.” But all previous attempts to legalize gambling in Texas have failed. Gov Abbott is a staunch opponent. So are casinos in Oklahoma and Louisiana who depend on crazy Texans driving to spend money in those states. Would you vote for casino gambling in Texas? Or is it a slippery slope? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names

When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
