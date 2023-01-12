Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity
The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks
Lakers could re-unite with Kyle Kumza in blockbuster trade deal.
NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals The Brooklyn Nets' Plans Ahead Of The February Trade Deadline
Adrian Wojnarowski shares the plans of the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
"Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than Made 3-Pointers Since 2016" The Nets Star Is Better Off The Court Than On It
The guard has only drained five shots from beyond the arc from 2017 to 2021. His relationships though, have surpassed that number.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
Lakers have big offseason plans according to NBA insider.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Draymond Green Says LeBron James Didn't Throw His Lakers Teammates Under The Bus With His Latest Comments
Draymond Green defends LeBron James and is certain that he didn't throw his Lakers teammates under the bus.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Lakers working out controversial former NBA center
The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving no stone unturned in their search for roster upgrades. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Lakers will be working out ex-Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard this week. The seven-footer has not played in the NBA for over two calendar years now. Leonard holds career averages of... The post Lakers working out controversial former NBA center appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"We had one guy" - Robert Horry shares who was one player that could slow down Michael Jordan
Robert Horry explained that MJ could be slowed down with the help of Mad Max
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Loss to Mavs
The Lakers forward was less-than-thrilled about a certain moment last night.
RUMOR: Knicks ‘reluctant’ to part ways with Immanuel Quickley amid heavy trade interest
Immanuel Quickley has been having quite the season with the New York Knicks thus far. The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, but there’s no denying that he’s been a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents
The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
Lakers: Two Dallas-LA Trade Pitches That Could Suit Both Parties
Deals that make (some) sense for Dallas.
Brooklyn Nets Make Multiple Roster Moves On Friday
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
