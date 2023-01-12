ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Lakers working out controversial former NBA center

The Los Angeles Lakers are leaving no stone unturned in their search for roster upgrades. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Lakers will be working out ex-Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard this week. The seven-footer has not played in the NBA for over two calendar years now. Leonard holds career averages of... The post Lakers working out controversial former NBA center appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Darvin Ham Says It Would Be ‘Irresponsible’ For Lakers To Not Do ‘Due Diligence’ By Working Out Free Agents

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
