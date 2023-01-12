Iowa Sues Marengo Plant

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

