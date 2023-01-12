ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo, IA

Iowa Sues Marengo Plant

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) The state of Iowa is suing the owner of a Marengo plant to force environmental law compliance. The state says an explosion at the C6-Zero plant on December 8th caused contaminated runoff to enter a ditch that flows into the Iowa River, a drinking water source for communities including Iowa City. The suit also says chemicals remain at the plant and are exposed to the elements. Surface water samples have shown hazardous substances to top state water quality standards.

