Centering on a diverse band of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York City, Prime Video’s Hunters Season 2 incorporated two different timelines. The reason? The streamer canceled Prime Video’s polarizing alternate history drama in November 2022, announcing that Hunters will not return for Season 3. In addition to focusing on the titular neo-Nazi hunters’ pursuit of Adolf Hitler in 1979, an earlier timeline serves as an origin story for Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, who died in the Season 1 finale. After learning the show’s fate, creator David Weil and Pacino found a way to incorporate his character into the second and final season.

2 DAYS AGO