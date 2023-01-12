ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

96.9 WOUR

Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
NORWICH, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out

Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
HERKIMER, NY
Big Frog 104

UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street

Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica

Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City of Cortland holds ceremony honoring Dan McNeil Jr., as he turns 100 years old (video & photos included) (video & photos included)

The city of Cortland honored Dan McNeil, Jr. with a flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall Friday morning, a day before his 100th birthday. McNeil, Jr. is known locally for his philanthropy and active engagement in the community, his work as a businessman, and his work and support through the Rose & Dan McNeil Foundation.
CORTLAND, NY
96.9 WOUR

Semi-conductor Advanced Training Center Coming to Mohawk Valley Community College

Federal money is headed to a Central New York community college to to create a talent pipeline for tens of thousands of upcoming career opportunities in the semi-conductor and microchip industries. Senator Charles Schumer has announced $2 million in federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College for a state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing...
UTICA, NY
