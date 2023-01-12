Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Related
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas
A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out
Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
UPD Investigating Homicide on Eagle Street
Authorities remain on the scene at a home on Eagle Street in Utica as police investigate a homicide. Details of the incident haven't been released as of this posting, but an update is expected later today. A neighbor reported to WIBX seeing a blue tarp covering a body on the porch of a home.
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Look at the Utica Zoo’s New ZooMobile, All Thanks to Nimey’s Donation
The Utica Zoo just got a huge donation in the form of four-wheels for their four-legged friends. No better way to drive into the new year than with a new ride. The Utica Zoo is proud to unveil their newly wrapped ZooMobile van, thanks to Nimey's New Generation Cars. Nimey's...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland holds ceremony honoring Dan McNeil Jr., as he turns 100 years old (video & photos included) (video & photos included)
The city of Cortland honored Dan McNeil, Jr. with a flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall Friday morning, a day before his 100th birthday. McNeil, Jr. is known locally for his philanthropy and active engagement in the community, his work as a businessman, and his work and support through the Rose & Dan McNeil Foundation.
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Semi-conductor Advanced Training Center Coming to Mohawk Valley Community College
Federal money is headed to a Central New York community college to to create a talent pipeline for tens of thousands of upcoming career opportunities in the semi-conductor and microchip industries. Senator Charles Schumer has announced $2 million in federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College for a state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing...
Popular 89-year-old diner soon returning to 24-hour service for the first time since Covid shutdown
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — For the first time since the Covid pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close on March 16, 2020, a favorite Central New York diner will soon return to serving 24 hours a day. The B’ville Diner at 18 E. Genesee St. will resume its all-night hours...
Have You ‘Scene’ Phony Money Making its Way Through Central New York
Look closely. There's something not right about these $100 bills circulating around Central New York. The Gloversville Police Department has received numerous complaints of phony money being found on North Main Street. If you look closely, you'll notice it says "For Motion Picture Purposes" right on the bill. Looks &...
German Flatts crash claims life of Ilion woman
A 29-year-old Ilion woman died Thursday evening after police say she walked in front of a car on State Route 28 in German Flatts.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0