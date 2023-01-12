Read full article on original website
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state's increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Will gambling be coming to Texas? The speaker said he has no problem with the cause, saying he lives "a stone's throw" from casinos in his district bordering Louisiana.
Texas Mayors Unite: A Bipartisan Effort to Address Priorities for the 88th Legislature
Mayors from different political affiliations in Texas joined together on a Zoom call on Friday to lobby the state legislature. WFAA reports the group, which represents one-third of the entire population of the state, revealed their priorities for the 88th Texas legislature which just convened in Austin. They include local governance, economic development, property tax relief, better quality education, a well-trained workforce, and access to broadband technology.
Rick Roberts: Would You Vote To Legalize Gambling In Texas?
House Speaker Dade Phelan said he would want to see destination casinos that “are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.” But all previous attempts to legalize gambling in Texas have failed. Gov Abbott is a staunch opponent. So are casinos in Oklahoma and Louisiana who depend on crazy Texans driving to spend money in those states. Would you vote for casino gambling in Texas? Or is it a slippery slope? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Ken Paxton wants more power to prosecute election crimes. These bills in the Texas Legislature would give it to him.
This coverage is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting access. The article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat's republishing policy.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
"Far-right agenda": Fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is infecting Texas law enforcement
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an elevated platform in a small Las Vegas ballroom and made an unusual announcement: He was a "born-again sheriff," he said, having "realized that I wasn't doing my job 100%."
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help.
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
A losing Republican candidate's case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state's top legislative leaders. Republican...
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
Two-year mark of white supremacist insurrection at U.S. Capitol
Our nation’s democracy is still as fragile as ever now two years after the white nationalist violence that transpired at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The findings of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 over the course of the last year were invaluable, as they exposed just how entrenched and complicit Donald Trump and far-right figures were in an elaborate plot to cling to power by reversing an entire presidential election.
Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
The Texas Tribune's reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
Last session Democrats broke quorum. Texas House now has penalties to prevent that.
In adopting its rules for the 88th legislative session Wednesday, the Texas House included a daily fine and additional punishments for members who participate in a quorum break, a stinging retribution to the dozens of House Democrats who fled to Washington last session, delaying the Republican-controlled chamber from approving a controversial, GOP-priority elections bill.
Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
Texas Unveils Statewide Broadband Development Map
(TNS) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Thursday the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from Internet service providers to show the availability of various types of high-speed Internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by...
