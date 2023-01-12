Read full article on original website
That’s a Lot of Guac: 3,100 People Are Going to Win Free Chipotle for a Year
And what could be better than free Chipotle? Free Chipotle for a year. The fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a new sweepstakes contest in which 3,100 Chipotle Rewards members — matching the company’s 3,100 locations — will win free food for a year. Chipotle Rewards...
iheart.com
Chipotle Announces "Freepotle" Food Freebies For Rewards Members
Chipotle announced it's launching Freepotle, a Chipotle Rewards perk, which will give members up to 10 free food drops. Some of the freebies could be free guac, free Queso Blanco, free beverages, free chips and double protein throughout 2023. If you're already a Chipotle Rewards member you are automatically enrolled...
I tried 8 new Taco Bell menu items this year, and the best one was the cheapest
From the delicious 7-Layer Nacho Fries to the disappointing Beefy Melt Burrito, Taco Bell took plenty of risks with its menu this year.
Elite Daily
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This
While some improvement is on the horizon, rising food prices have been a particularly painful point for people across different income brackets. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that grocery prices rose 12% between November 2021 and 2022 while eating out is now 8.5% more expensive. Price increases...
Almost Impossible To Get Free Drinks At Starbucks As A Loyal Customer. New Rule Inconveniences Furious Buyers
Starbucks customers have one more reason to be furious with the brand. The previous causes were over $7 price increases and an annoying tipping feature. The new source of frustration? Edits to the rules of the company's loyalty program.
Food Network
10 National Pizza Week Deals and Discounts
For many of us, every week is pizza week. But this week — January 8 through 14, 2023 — is officially National Pizza Week, and local pizza establishments (check yours) and pizza chains are marking the occasion with discounts and deals. Of course you don’t want to miss...
McDonald's Is Now Selling Waffle Fries, But Only In This Country
For decades, McDonald's has been serving burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and other goodies to people all around the world. According to the company, there are around 38,000 McDonald's locations in more than 100 countries. Menus vary nation-by-nation, depending on the local cuisine and consumer tastes and preferences. McDonald's fries are frequently...
Wichita Eagle
Secret Chipotle order ‘hack’ went viral on TikTok. Now it’s coming to the menu
An underground Chipotle order hack went viral on TikTok, but there was one problem — it wasn’t on the menu. After a tidal wave of requests for the secret item that stemmed from TikTok food reviews, the fast-food Mexican restaurant announced it will officially be available for people to order in the near future.
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Walmart Now Sells TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce
Retail Giant Walmart brings TikTok sensation to the masses with limited exclusive partnership.
Costco Goes Beyond Meat With New Plant-Based Options
As more and more consumers seek out plant-based options, Costco has added two new items to its stores: Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken. Both products are from the Beyond brand and are designed to have the same flavor as their traditional counterparts. The Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken are now available in over 50 stores across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, and Southern California.
IHOP Slammed by TikToker for Creating Fake DoorDash Restaurants to Sell Low-Effort Food
Ghost Kitchens have become increasingly popular ever since the surge in online food ordering through delivery applications like DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. The concept is a simple one: someone has food that they want to sell but they necessarily don't want to have a restaurant location, kitchen, or dining space to prepare said food.
Wendy's is giving out free fries for Friday the 13th for one week. Here's how to get them.
Wendy's "FRY-day the 13th" promotion allows people to get free fries for one week, beginning on Friday the 13th.
Albany Herald
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken
One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
Dunkin’ offers BOGO deal on National Bagel Day, here’s how to get one
Dunkin’ is celebrating National Bagel Day with free bagels. On Sunday Jan. 15 — also dubbed National Bagel Day — the chain will host a buy-one-get-one deal. For the fun holiday, customers will receive one free bagel and spread with the purchase of any bagel, Dunkin’ announced.
Limited-Time Fast Food Specials going on Right Now
Is it just me, or is food getting much more expensive? I took myself out to a solo lunch this week and was shocked when I was upcharged for both a bread basket AND inflation! When extras like these get too much to stomach, it's fast food to the rescue. See which fast-casual restaurants are stepping up their game with limited-time fast food specials you need to know about right now.
