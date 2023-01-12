As more and more consumers seek out plant-based options, Costco has added two new items to its stores: Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken. Both products are from the Beyond brand and are designed to have the same flavor as their traditional counterparts. The Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken are now available in over 50 stores across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, and Southern California.

