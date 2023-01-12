Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
KTBS
Krewe of Sobek holds annual bal
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras magic was on full display Friday night. The Krewe of Sobek held its annual bal at the Shreveport Convention Center. This year's theme: "Sobek Travels the World." There was lots of great music and food as the krewe presented its royal court as they celebrate...
KTBS
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
KTBS
MLK to be honored as Krewe of Harambee rolls Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets. This year's theme is Fantastic...
KTBS
Krewe of Sobek holds float loading party
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Sobek is ready to let the good times roll. The group held its annual float loading party Thursday night. Krewe members stocked their floats with beads and other throws they’ll need this weekend. Sobek’s parade brings the party to the people as it...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Big weather changes for the coming week. Big weather changes for the...
KTBS
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
How Did Shreveport Let Police & Fire Funding Millage Expire?
Some tax millages paid by Shreveport homeowners expired at the end of 2022 and the new mayor is having to scramble to get these millages on the ballot this spring to keep the money rolling in to city coffers. What Does New Mayor Tom Arceneaux Say About this Problem?. Arceneaux...
ktalnews.com
Ways to give back: MLK Day of Service events in Shreveport
Greater Shreveport communities will come together over the next several days to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights icon, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ways to give back: MLK Day of Service events in Shreveport. Greater Shreveport communities will come together over the next several days...
KTBS
Krewe of Sobek forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the 50s is the forecast for Saturday's Krewe of Sobek parade.
KTBS
What's Happening: Jan. 13-16
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. 20th Annual African American Voice Program: An Evening of Performance with Special Moments for Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Inc. 312 West 4th Street.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Krewe of Sobek Parade and Krewe of Harambee Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jade discussed Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex -- specifically the Krewe of Sobek parade and the Krewe of Harambee parade.
KTBS
Caddo deputies catch burglar in progress
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies responded to suspicious activity at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old
A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Driver Rescued From Cliff...
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Rodney Bradley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on SPD's Rodney Bradley who is making a difference mentoring kids. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
KTBS
Krewe of Harambee forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring-like weather with a few showers is the outlook for the Krewe of Harambee parade on Martin Luther King Jr. day. Temperatures in the 70s and scattered showers are forecast. The rain chance is 30%.
Comments / 0