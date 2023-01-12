ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

State senator wants to ban the carry, sale of certain guns in Virginia

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091rNU_0kCB0DdI00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Soon, Virginians may not be able to carry some guns in certain public places.

State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) has proposed legislation that would ban Virginians from carrying semi-automatic shotguns, semi-automatic centerfire rifles and some pistols.

Previous coverage: Morrissey introduces bill to ban public carry of high-capacity rifles in Virginia

This comes two months after two mass shootings at the University of Virginia and a Chesapeake Walmart.

The proposal differs from current law because it would ban a wider range of guns across the state instead of only in certain counties, plus, Virginians wouldn’t be able to carry the guns even if they aren’t loaded.

RELATED: Gun control debate renewed after two mass shootings in Virginia

The bill said Virginians couldn’t carry those guns on any public street, road, alley, sidewalk, public park or any place that’s open to the public.

Anyone who sells or buys an assault weapon to another person would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor under the proposed legislation.

The bill does say that any gun owners who are using the gun to hunt would still be able to take it to hunt or shoot as long as it’s kept in a locked case.

It said that antique guns, or guns that don’t work anymore, would still be allowed.

If the bill becomes law and someone breaks that law, the person could face prison time and could have to pay a minimum fine of $50,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 114

Leroy Dennis
3d ago

This does nothing against criminals only law abiding citizens. How about using the laws that are already on the books against criminals

Reply(9)
50
Scott C
3d ago

idiots. they just want to take our rights away. criminals do not obey the law. all this would do is take then away from law abiding CITIZENS. hopefully with our current governor it will not pass.

Reply
46
Rob E
3d ago

Most people that agree with this have no actual knowledge of firearms or what "assault weapons" actually are. Do not support something you truly know nothing about.

Reply(2)
31
Related
Detroit News

Virginia Democrats seek gun control after shootings

Richmond - Democrats in the state Senate are seeking to require gun owners to lock up firearms when children are present as part of a slate of gun-control legislation inspired by recent shooting incidents in Virginia, including last week at a Newport News elementary school, where a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

An effort to ban solitary confinement in Virginia is moving forward

Lawmakers in Richmond are considering a bill that would prohibit people who are incarcerated from being held in solitary confinement. Kenneth Hunter knows the paranoia and fear that comes with solitary confinement, which he says is inhumane and unacceptable. That's why he's urging members of the General Assembly to prohibit the use of isolated confinement at state correctional facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
969wsig.com

New Bill Could Classify Fetuses As “Passengers”

(RICHMOND) With the 2023 legislative session underway, one Virginia lawmaker is proposing that a fetus should count as a passenger. Republican Delegate Nicholas Freitas is sponsoring a bill that would codify a pregnant person as two people, meaning they can legally drive in the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes found in larger metro areas. That would require the driver to show “proof of pregnancy” by having it “certified” through the Virginia Department of Transportation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Bill introduced to remove ‘weapons of war from the streets of Virginia’

A bill to ban the sale or transfer of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and silencers was introduced during the 2023 legislative session in Virginia. Introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax), the bill if passed would also set a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline for outlawing the possession of high-capacity magazines and silencers.
VIRGINIA STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Proposed Virginia amendment seeks to undo previous promotional change

Senator Jeremy S. McPike has introduced a bill in the Virginia Senate which seeks to undo prior legislation which does not allow operators to deduct any promotions when calculating adjusted gross revenue. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations. SB 1142 Sports betting; adjusted gross...
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Virginia AG files lawsuit against Bristol, Virginia over landfill

(WCYB) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol , Virginia over its landfill. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Virginia Waste Management Board, and the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board. It accuses the city...
BRISTOL, VA
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia attorney general suing Bristol, Va. over landfill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol, Virginia over the city’s landfill over claims the facility violated numerous Virginia environmental laws, regulations and terms of its operating permits. The suit details a litany of alleged violations and requests that Bristol face penalties of $32,500 “per day […]
BRISTOL, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy