Crain’s Cleveland Business: Angela Newman-White, incoming executive director of First Year Cleveland, housed within the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, discussed her new role. “Now is the time to empower those impacted by infant mortality, close racial gaps in health outcomes, and ensure that every family—regardless of race, finances, or neighborhood has real opportunities for optimal health and well-being,” she said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO