FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
case.edu
PeopleSoft Financials to be unavailable early Sunday
PeopleSoft Financials will be unavailable Sunday, Jan. 15, from 3 to 6 a.m. due to a scheduled system maintenance. For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western Reserve University, contact the University Technology Service Desk at help@case.edu or 216.368.HELP (4357) or visit help.case.edu.
case.edu
Grow your professional development skills in the new year
The Professional Development Center aims to provide Case Western Reserve University employees with comprehensive, high-quality learning and development resources that advance the performance of the individual and the university. The center’s staff is available to support the university’s staff in achieving their professional development goals. The Professional Development...
case.edu
Medicine’s Goutham Rao selected for U.S. Preventive Services Task Force
Goutham Rao, the Jack H. Medalie Professor and Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, was selected to serve a four-year team with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The task force reviews evidence and evaluates the benefits and harms of preventive services.
case.edu
More free steering wheel locks available from Division of Public Safety
The Division of Public Safety has received additional supply of free steering wheel locks for vehicles from Hyundai Motor America. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community can stop by the CWRU police headquarters (1689 E. 115th St.) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a free lock. A limited supply is available.
case.edu
$1.5M federal grant to support new Case Western Reserve University public-health scholarship program in partnership with Cleveland Department of Public Health
To address inequities in community-wide healthcare by increasing number of public-health practitioners. City of Cleveland residents who lack access to healthcare will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public-health practitioners serving the community. With a $1.5 million grant from the U.S....
case.edu
Mandel’s Angela Newman-White discusses her new role as incoming executive director of First Year Cleveland
Crain’s Cleveland Business: Angela Newman-White, incoming executive director of First Year Cleveland, housed within the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, discussed her new role. “Now is the time to empower those impacted by infant mortality, close racial gaps in health outcomes, and ensure that every family—regardless of race, finances, or neighborhood has real opportunities for optimal health and well-being,” she said.
case.edu
Sandra Russ named new conciliation counselor
Sandra Russ, Distinguished University Professor Emerita and the Louis D. Beaumont University Professor Emerita of Psychological Sciences, has been named Case Western Reserve University’s newest conciliation counselor. Her role was effective Jan. 1. Russ, a renowned clinical child psychologist, served as a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences...
case.edu
Learn more about this year’s MLK Convocation speaker, Nic Stone
Kelvin Smith Library created a research guide for Case Western Reserve University community members featuring Nic Stone, bestselling author and keynote speaker of the university’s 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation. Stone will highlight the importance of human connection in carrying King’s dream forward during the celebration themed “Steadfast and Unmovable: Sustaining a Devotion to Justice.”
