ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
case.edu

PeopleSoft Financials to be unavailable early Sunday

PeopleSoft Financials will be unavailable Sunday, Jan. 15, from 3 to 6 a.m. due to a scheduled system maintenance. For assistance with any technology product or service at Case Western Reserve University, contact the University Technology Service Desk at help@case.edu or 216.368.HELP (4357) or visit help.case.edu.
case.edu

Grow your professional development skills in the new year

The Professional Development Center aims to provide Case Western Reserve University employees with comprehensive, high-quality learning and development resources that advance the performance of the individual and the university. The center’s staff is available to support the university’s staff in achieving their professional development goals. The Professional Development...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Medicine’s Goutham Rao selected for U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

Goutham Rao, the Jack H. Medalie Professor and Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, was selected to serve a four-year team with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. The task force reviews evidence and evaluates the benefits and harms of preventive services.
case.edu

More free steering wheel locks available from Division of Public Safety

The Division of Public Safety has received additional supply of free steering wheel locks for vehicles from Hyundai Motor America. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community can stop by the CWRU police headquarters (1689 E. 115th St.) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to receive a free lock. A limited supply is available.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

$1.5M federal grant to support new Case Western Reserve University public-health scholarship program in partnership with Cleveland Department of Public Health

To address inequities in community-wide healthcare by increasing number of public-health practitioners. City of Cleveland residents who lack access to healthcare will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public-health practitioners serving the community. With a $1.5 million grant from the U.S....
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Mandel’s Angela Newman-White discusses her new role as incoming executive director of First Year Cleveland

Crain’s Cleveland Business: Angela Newman-White, incoming executive director of First Year Cleveland, housed within the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, discussed her new role. “Now is the time to empower those impacted by infant mortality, close racial gaps in health outcomes, and ensure that every family—regardless of race, finances, or neighborhood has real opportunities for optimal health and well-being,” she said.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Sandra Russ named new conciliation counselor

Sandra Russ, Distinguished University Professor Emerita and the Louis D. Beaumont University Professor Emerita of Psychological Sciences, has been named Case Western Reserve University’s newest conciliation counselor. Her role was effective Jan. 1. Russ, a renowned clinical child psychologist, served as a professor in the Department of Psychological Sciences...
case.edu

Learn more about this year’s MLK Convocation speaker, Nic Stone

Kelvin Smith Library created a research guide for Case Western Reserve University community members featuring Nic Stone, bestselling author and keynote speaker of the university’s 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation. Stone will highlight the importance of human connection in carrying King’s dream forward during the celebration themed “Steadfast and Unmovable: Sustaining a Devotion to Justice.”
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy