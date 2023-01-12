ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 14

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Anxiety levels are rising in connection to the winter blues, leading to an increase in calls to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Restaurants dealing with increased prices for ingredients. Updated: 22 hours ago. |
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday morning, January 14

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Anxiety levels are rising in connection to the winter blues, leading to an increase in calls to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Jan. 13. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Here are some of the...
SAGINAW, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide

A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Alleged serial scammer arrested

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An alleged serial scammer is now in the hands of the Genesee County Sheriff. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the Mount Morris Township officers recently arrested Robert Gill. For years Gill would target elderly people, posing as a contractor and offering to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI

Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
BIRCH RUN, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI

