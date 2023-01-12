Read full article on original website
Emergency responders clear crash on US-127
An early morning crash involving multiple cars and a semi truck shut down US-127 on Saturday morning.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 14
WNEM
First Alert- Saturday morning, January 14
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police believe Lapeer couple’s deaths were murder-suicide
A Lapeer County couple died Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide in Davison. Authorities learned shortly after being called to the West Third Street home around 3:00 p.m. that a 67-year-old man entered the home to find his wife, who was visiting the owner, a relative, and starting an argument.
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
WNEM
Alleged serial scammer arrested
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An alleged serial scammer is now in the hands of the Genesee County Sheriff. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the Mount Morris Township officers recently arrested Robert Gill. For years Gill would target elderly people, posing as a contractor and offering to...
Lansing Police release video of deadly officer shooting
The body cam footage of the incident shows the moments leading up to the shooting that killed 35-year-old Nicolas Micko.
kisswtlz.com
Police block side street off M-15 in Davison for investigation inside home
DAVISON, MI -- Police blocked off the 100 block of West Third Street in Davison for multiple hours Wednesday afternoon while investigating a situation inside a home off M-15. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, police in full protective gear could be seen outside and around the homes in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Saginaw, MI
Saginaw is a city in Saginaw County, Michigan, offering a diverse array of attractions to explore, from natural wonders to historical things worth seeing. Previously a lumbering region, Saginaw turned into agriculture and diversified manufacturing, particularly auto parts. The Saginaw Valley produces bountiful harvests of beans and sugar beets, with...
WNEM
MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
First of 2 Popular Benihana Locations Opens In Saginaw, Michigan
We first reported in April 2022 Benihana would be coming to the Tri-Cities, replacing the former Genji locations in Saginaw and Midland, MI. Genji was a Japanese Steakhouse uniquely featuring a karaoke bar. Where is Benihana located in Saginaw, MI?. Saginaw's new Benihana is located in the old Genji location...
WNEM
Evidence in 2019 Lapeer homicide case argued before Michigan Court of Appeals
LAPEER, MI – The Michigan Court of Appeals will weigh in on whether Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 should be admitted as evidence at a potential trial. Attorneys for the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
