What Are Reflection Tokens and How Do They Work?
There are many ways to earn money in the decentralized finance world. Many people trade and also explore different forms of passive income. Holding reflective tokens is becoming a popular solution for earning passive income. Understanding how they work may interest you to utilize them as a means of generating passive income.
What Are Local File Intrusion (LFI) Attacks and Should You Be Worried?
Web servers host the files (web pages, pictures, videos, forms, etc.) that make up your web application and serve these files when someone visits your website. Some servers are more advanced and also control how much access web visitors have. They may restrict regular visitors from accessing other users' accounts or administrative dashboards. Although web servers are efficient at what they do—and they do it rather securely—attackers can exploit errors that arise from human error or flawed logic in how a server serves the files it hosts.
Why a Paid-For, ChatGPT Professional Is Inevitable
Internet users are having fun with OpenAI's ChatGPT. We've seen people write computer programs with it, author an entire book, compose rap songs, and even seen malicious actors create dangerous malware.
How to Enable Checkboxes to Select Files in Windows 11
Windows checkboxes, also known as Item checkboxes, allow you to select multiple files and folders in File Explorer easily. By default, this feature is disabled in Windows 11, but you can quickly enable it by making some simple customizations.
Notion vs. Asana: Which Tool Is Better for Project Management?
Considering how busy many people are these days, managing projects efficiently has never been more important. This is especially true if you work or study remotely and have limited physical contact with your coworkers or classmates.
5 Ways to Close Multiple Apps Simultaneously on Windows
Running multiple apps simultaneously can usually affect your PC's performance. This means you might often want to close some programs to speed up your device. But here's the thing—closing your apps one by one can be quite tedious.
The 7 Best Free Online Graph Makers
If you've ever tried to format data into a graph, you've no doubt run into issues. Sometimes, it can be difficult just to get the information that you have in graph form to fit the way that you want it to. And sometimes, when you finally do, it looks so utterly terrible that you begin to wonder why you bothered.
6 Ways a Microsoft Account and a Local Account Are Different on Windows
On Windows, you can choose to use your PC with a local account or a Microsoft account. Knowing what makes them different is one of the best ways to decide which one is right for you. And what's great about it is that you can switch between the two whenever you want.
How to Enhance Your AI Portraits Using Luminar Neo
There are still many limitations when it comes to creating AI portraits. That's where creative photo editors like Luminar Neo can help. Luminar Neo is packed with creative tools that can dramatically improve your AI portraits and set them apart from other creators who use the same program as you.
How to Download Files With Node.js
Downloading files to local storage rather than keeping them in cloud storage has several advantages. These include easier access, access without an internet connection, and complete ownership of your data.
The 7 Best Apps for Creative Note-Taking
When deciding whether to use digital or paper notes, it can be hard picking the option that's best for your creativity. It's easy to see how digital note-taking can limit creativity, but with these applications, that's not the case.
How to Install Docker on a Mac
Docker allows you to easily set up and manage isolated environments for each of your projects while ensuring that all dependencies are kept separate and avoiding conflicts. The best part is that installing Docker on your Mac is just as easy.
Easily Analyse Your Website Traffic From the Linux Terminal With GoAccess
Creating and running a website is a fun and challenging hobby—especially if you host it on a Linux system, using your own hardware or a VPS. But measuring visitor traffic and analyzing behavior can be difficult if you don't want to rely on intrusive third-party analytics packages.
4 Arduino Simulators You Can Use in Your Electronics Projects
The Arduino hardware development platform is used by hobbyists, professionals, and students interested in electronics. Arduino boards are especially popular with people new to electronics, due to their beginner-friendly nature and the vast community of users.
What Are Rainbow Table Attacks?
Password protection is an efficient access control technique all of us use on a daily basis. It will likely remain an important pillar of cybersecurity for years to come.
What Is PocketBase and How Do You Use It?
PocketBase is an open-source backend consisting of an embedded SQLite database with data validation, real-time subscriptions, and an easy-to-use REST API. It also offers authentication and file storage for media files.
4 Lesser-Known Terminal-Based Text Editors for Linux You Should Consider
Terminal-based text editors are used for almost everything on Linux; from writing quick Bash scripts and configuration files to producing fully-fledged programs or even writing a novel.
How to Make Realistic Composites Using the Harmonization Neural Filter In Photoshop
If you like to combine one or more images together in Photoshop to create composites, then you probably know that once your images are combined, the work has only just begun. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to blend your images together using the Harmonization tool for a realistic composite.
4 Ways to Update Windows Manually
Microsoft regularly releases Windows updates to introduce new features and fix known bugs or vulnerabilities. There are multiple ways by which you can download the latest windows update on your computer.
You Can Now Buy a Nothing Phone (1) in the US, but Should You?
2022 saw its fair share of flagship Android phones: the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the OnePlus 10T 5G, to name a few. But none of them came close to achieving the levels of hype seen by the Nothing Phone (1), the first phone from Nothing Technology Limited and the brainchild of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.
