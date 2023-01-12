Harbaugh Fully Focused on Bengals, Not Lamar Jackson's Contract Discussions

There has been speculation among the fan base that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played or practiced since Week 13 because of his unsettled contract situation.

Officially, Jackson has not played because of a sprained PCL in his knee. He has not been on the field for 38 days since the injury.

The NFL Network reported that Jackson faced an "uphill battle" to play in the Wild-Cars matchup against Cincinnati because of the injury.

Harbaugh was asked whether people questioning Jackson's absence because of the contract negotiations "ticked" him off.

You learn, I’ll say after all these years – I wouldn’t say that things don’t ever make you mad that you read or you hear, and people do speculate on different things," Harbaugh said. "Sometimes, you do go, ‘Man, I can’t believe someone would sit there and think that,’ but you try your best not to let it affect you emotionally.

"So, at this point in time, it’s just kind of ignoring all of that and just focusing on having the team, all of us preparing – myself included, along with every other single individual – together preparing to be as ready as we can to play a very tough opponent in the Wild Card round. All that other stuff just becomes kind of noise, and you just try to just put it out of your mind.”

The Ravens have gone 2-3 without Jackson in the lineup.

Baltimore has managed just four touchdowns in the games without Jackson. The Ravens are also averaging 12.5 points over those five games, the second-fewest in the NFL behind the Jets (11.0).

Backup Tyler Huntley missed last week's game against Cincinnati with right shoulder tendinitis and be available, but he is still limited with throwing the ball.

Third-string rookie Anthony Brown had three turnovers that led to 21 points in last week's 27-16 loss to the Bengals. Brown would have a tough time again with the higher stakes, but the previous start at least gave him game experience.

Obviously, Lamar is one of one, but if you look at the other two guys, ‘Snoop’ [Tyler Huntley] and Anthony Brown, there’s so much trust in both of them, and that’s with everybody on the team," tight end Mark Andrews said. "So, we know with whoever we put out there – Lamar, ‘Snoop,’ ‘A.B.’ [Anthony Brown], whoever it may be – we’re going to be alright; we’re going to be ready to go.”