3d ago

DeSantis needs to just give it up and stop with his shenanigans!!! He’s lost in court just about everything he’s tried to put in place. As much as he wants to be a dictator in Florida, the United States system continues to show him that we are a constitutional federal republic. Therefore, he can’t muffle us by infringing upon our constitutional rights!

oostrixoo
3d ago

DeSantis can't even define woke. And if you ask 5 so called conservatives what it means you'll get 5 different answers, none of which are correct. I'd rather be woke than asleep.

Rosalind Johnson-Pezze
3d ago

Universities need a major overhaul to remain relevant. When people finally wake up and recognize the high tuitions they are going into debt for have little value; the necessity changes will occur. If producing productive citizens isn’t the number one priority of an educational institution, smart people will look elsewhere. It’s time to cut the crap.

Florida Phoenix

Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Instructors from Florida’s colleges and universities took to the stand Friday as part of the first week in a federal challenge to a law that they say limits their ability to lecture freely in classrooms. Robin Goodman is an English professor at Florida State University and is a plaintiff in the case. She said that […] The post Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
floridapolitics.com

Paul Renner requests emails about faculty hiring, discipline and curriculum at state’s higher ed institutions

The House Speaker is on the trail of an 'ideological agenda' in seeking communications about faculty hiring, discipline. A court challenge to stop Gov. Ron DeSantis’ survey of “woke” activities on the state’s campuses has been rejected, and now Speaker Paul Renner is sending a more extensive request regarding institutions’ diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory.
publicnewsservice.org

Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'

If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23

Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wqcs.org

Governor Makes Five Judicial Appointments

Florida - Friday January 13, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following four judicial appointments to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in order to fill the four vacancies, created by the enactment of HB 7027, that took effect on January 1, 2023. He has also made one additional judicial...
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Trey Price departing Florida Housing

Price’s resignation comes as Tallahassee gears up for the 2023 Legislative Session. After nearly six years at the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), Trey Price is resigning as Executive Director of the affordable housing public-private partnership. Price’s resignation will take effect Feb. 1, as FHFC and other groups gear...
Florida Phoenix

FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
