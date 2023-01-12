Read full article on original website
Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide reaching new ‘best’ levels
There is no argument among Alabama Basketball fans. After Tennessee lost to Kentucky in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide is the best team in the SEC. Interestingly, based on current rankings, some sources still predict the Vols have an edge over the Crimson Tide. What is somewhat surprising is the number of college basketball pundits speculating Alabama might well be college basketball’s best team. Brandon Miller is arguably the best freshman in college basketball and a legit contender for the Naismith Award.
Alabama Loses Sixth Wide Receiver To Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition where coaches and players are deciding what their futures will hold. Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell took to Twitter to announce he has entered the transfer portal. Harrell spent one season with the Crimson Tide and appeared in five games.
Losing One Thing, Being Classless While Doing It is Another
Antics against Vanderbilt in loss Saturday have to be addressed by Eric Musselman
Report: Alabama Football Hires Noteworthy Defensive Assistant
The Alabama Crimson Tide needs a defensive coordinator after Friday's surprising news that Pete Golding has left Nick Saban's staff for the same position with Ole Miss. Well, Saturday, Saban hired a defensive coordinator — although it doesn't look like he'll hold that title for Alabama. According ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell enters transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Harrell has a sixth season of eligibility available for 2023 after transferring last year from Louisville to Alabama, where he played his first four seasons from 2018-21. The speedy wide receiver saw very limited...
For Alabama Basketball, It's About The "Others"
Very few teams have players at the back of the rotation they trust, but the Crimson Tide has guys who not only maintain, but can build upon the starters.
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers physical in-state LB D’Angelo Barber
D’Angelo Barber reported an offer from Alabama football Saturday after the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day. Barber currently attends Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama. He is a member of the 2024 recruiting class, and the Crimson Tide are the fifth program to offer the physical linebacker. Nick Saban confirmed...
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Falls to Alabama in Barnhill Debut
Arkansas kicked off its home slate on Friday night and despite a big push in the final two rotations, the Hogs fell to the Crimson Tide, 195.525-196.525. While the team didn’t pull out a victory, the Hogs did outscore Alabama on three events: vault (49.150), beam (49.325) and floor (49.350).
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hogville.net
Kobe Branham talks SEC offer, visit from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Fort Smith Southside offensive guard Kobe Branham has gained an offer from Texas A&M’s Bobby Petrino as well as visit to his school from Arkansas’ Cody Kennedy. Branham, 6-6, 320, was offered by the Aggies and Petrino on Thursday. On Friday, Kennedy, who coaches the...
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
Everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
Outfielder Faith Hensley Explains Why She Transferred to Alabama
The 2022 MAC Player of the Year was one of Alabama's biggest grabs from the transfer portal this offseason.
Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect
It's a story Razorback fans have seen plenty of times in Brandon Burlsworth and the Morgan brothers, but can it have the same fairy tale ending?
Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley may have to sit out 2023 season
Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley likely will have to sit out this season after violating an Alabama High School Athletic Association rule, according to sources. Moseley was the pitching coach on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September. The roster for that team included one of his Hoover players.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Recruiting Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?
Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
