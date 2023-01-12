ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exotic ingredients of ‘prehistoric omelet’ found beside an ancient fire pit in Israel

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Shifting dunes in Israel’s Negev desert have revealed an ancient campsite, and among the “rare” finds are the ingredients of meal left sitting beside a fire pit, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Nomads were apparently preparing a “prehistoric omelet” with ostrich eggs, the authority reports in a Dec. 12 news release.

Eight ostrich eggs were recovered and it’s estimated they are 4,000 to 7,500 years old, officials said.

“We found a campsite which extends over about 200 sq. m, that was used by the desert nomads since prehistoric times,” Lauren Davis of the Israel Antiquities Authority said in the release. “At the site, we found burnt stones, flint, and stone tools as well as pottery shards, but the truly special find is this collection of ostrich eggs.”

Remains of the camp were revealed amid efforts to “prepare new agricultural land” for Be’er Milka , an agricultural community of about 30 families.

The proximity of the eggs next to the fire pit shows they “were intentionally collected” at a time when ostriches were common in the region, Davis said. Remains of ostrich eggs have been found at other archaeological sites around Israel, but “in funerary contexts, and as luxury items and water-canteens,” officials said.

“There is sometimes even evidence of decorating and incising on ostrich eggs, showing their use as decorative items,” Dr. Amir Gorzalczany of the authority said.

“It is interesting, that whilst ostrich eggs are not uncommon in excavations, the bones of the large bird are not found,” he continued. “This may indicate that in the ancient world, people avoided tackling the ostrich and were content with collecting its eggs.”

Nomads did not build their camps to be permanent, which means archaeologists don’t expect to find remains of structures. In those rare instances where evidence of a camp is found, experts credit quickly shifting sand with protecting the artifacts in place.

The recently found eggs likely sat under dunes for thousands of years, which “explains the exceptional preservation of the eggs,” the authority said.

“The collection of ostrich eggs from Be’er Milka is a rare and fascinating find,” Israel Antiquities Authority Director Eli Escuzido said in the release.

“It seems that the eggs survived as they were covered over by the sand dunes for so long, and due to the relatively dry climate of the area,” Escuzido said. “The finds will go directly from the excavation to the new analytical laboratory ... where they will undergo further observation and research.”

NEVADA STATE
Miami Herald

