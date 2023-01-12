ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB insider hints Yankees should pursue slugging ex-Braves outfielder

No matter what shenanigans they have planned for the trade deadline, the New York Yankees need a left fielder to open the 2023 season. Anyone not named Aaron Hicks will spark joy, and while Oswaldo Cabrera is a versatile spark, he’s probably best served filling gaps around the infield instead of being bogged down 200 feet away from the action.
Pirates’ demands in Bryan Reynolds Yankees trade even more ridiculous than we thought

The New York Yankees, no matter how hard they try to extricate themselves from the proceedings, remain one of the primary favorites in all Bryan Reynolds trade rumors. If the Yankees ever seal the deal, though, it’ll be because the Pirates relented significantly. At the moment, all reports make it seem as if Reynolds requesting a trade has had no bearing on Pittsburgh’s asking price.
Yankees’ Frankie Montas trade looks even worse after injury update

The New York Yankees were supposed to go into the 2023 season with one of the strongest rotations in baseball, as Gerrit Cole and new signing Carlos Rodon are as deadly of a 1-2 punch as you’ll find in the American League. Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino are going to eat up innings, and Frankie Montas will try to get back on track as the No. 5 starter.
