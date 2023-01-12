ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Thursday January 12 2023 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0kCAyR8w00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 12, 2023 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Thursday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There are two vowels.

2. It’s in the past tense.

3. It’s associated with jumping.

And the answer to Thursday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0kCAyR8w00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

LEAPT.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Mandy Rose Saccomanno Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Former WWE star Mandy Rose sat down for a daytime exclusive on “Tamron Hall” just one month after being released from the WWE. Mandy’s shocking firing came after racy images from her FanTime page leaked online. From making $1 million from the risqué content to the possibility of returning to the WWE—Mandy Saccomanno bares all. See what she had to say inside…
thepioneerwoman.com

Saying Goodbye to Our Youngest

After a couple of days in South Dakota, which involved (on my part) unpacking, arranging, fluffing, and meticulously organizing Todd's dorm room (I'm sure it will stay that way, right??), Ladd and I finally hugged our youngest goodbye and left him at college today. I'd been anticipating the moment for months, and while it wasn't the hysterical cry-fest I feared it would be, it was absolutely, one hundred percent as excruciating as I'd imagined. Not to be a drama queen or anything. But oh...it hurt!
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
255K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy