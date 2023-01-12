Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Discover Financial, Alcoa and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
NBC San Diego
Japan Stocks Rise More Than 2% as BoJ Makes No Change to Yield Range
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher on Wednesday even as the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5%, leading gains in the region. Topix edged up 1.64%. The Japanese yen weakened 2.04% against...
NBC San Diego
Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge
Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investor Mood Sours
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors gauge the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the World...
NBC San Diego
Southwest Pilots' Union Calls Vote to Authorize Potential Strike as Contract Talks Sour
Southwest Airlines pilots' union is calling a vote that would give it the power to call for a potential strike, weeks after the carrier's holiday meltdown. Southwest and its pilots association have been in negotiations for a new contract for years. The vote would give the union the authority to...
NBC San Diego
Markets Fully Price in Quarter-Point Interest Rate Hike in February as Inflation Slows
Market pricing Wednesday morning pointed to a 94.3% probability of a 0.25 percentage point hike at the Fed's next meeting. Economic data Wednesday helped solidify the idea that after a succession of aggressive increases, the Fed is ready to take its foot off the brake a bit more. Markets are...
NBC San Diego
China's Economy Looks Set for a Rebound in 2023, But a Lot Depends on One Variable, KraneShares Says
China's economy looks poised for a rebound in 2023, but a lot depends on one variable — the consumer, said investment management firm KraneShares. "As external demand falls due to an impending recession in the West, China's economy must rely more heavily on the consumer," said KraneShares' international head, Xiaolin Chen.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Microsoft, Moderna, Mobileye, Chegg and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation stock jumped nearly 5% after executives said on an earnings call that they expect to see the freight market rebound in second quarter going into third quarter as inventory resets. The company reported fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations on both top and bottom lines, according to StreetAccount.
NBC San Diego
Investors Are Holding Near-Record Levels of Cash and May Be Poised to Snap Up Stocks
A record amount of funds flowed into money market accounts as the year ended. Those funds could be the fuel for a major stock rally. The Investment Company Institute said money market accounts held a record $4.814 trillion in the week ended Jan. 4. But strategists say investors may hold...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Picks His Favorite Travel, Restaurant, Live Entertainment and Gym Stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Warns Investors Not to Panic-Sell Reliable Stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors not to discard their traditional, steady stocks after Tuesday’s trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday on the back of weaker-than-expected bank earnings, which ended a four-day winning streak. CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors not to discard...
NBC San Diego
Ripple CEO Is Optimistic the Crypto Firm Will Get Ruling on XRP Lawsuit Soon, Slams ‘Embarrassing' SEC
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of crypto company Ripple, said he is optimistic that a ruling on its legal dispute with the Securities and Exchange Commission will be reached in 2023, potentially in the first half of this year. The lawsuit relates to whether XRP should be treated as a security has...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Market Is in a Period of Consolidation, Getting Rid of ‘Weak-Handed Investors'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors that stocks could continue to fall — at least in the near future. Stocks tumbled on Wednesday after December retail sales data heightened fears of a recession and investors took profits on gains from earlier this month. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned...
NBC San Diego
Crypto Publication CoinDesk Hires Lazard to Explore Sale as Crisis Deepens at Parent Company DCG
Crypto publication CoinDesk has engaged investment bank Lazard as it considers a full or partial sale of the business, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group. The crypto meltdown has hit DCG, which faces mounting debt and a regulatory probe at lender Genesis. Crypto trade publication CoinDesk is...
NBC San Diego
Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff
The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Goldman Sachs weighs on the Dow. United Airlines delivered a strong earnings report. Ukraine's interior minister dies in a helicopter crash. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Goldman weighs on the Dow. The Nasdaq squeezed out another win Tuesday, while...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Boeing Is Good
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Boston Properties Inc: "They are disciplined, they've got a good yield, and while I don't endorse it myself ... there's a good thesis behind it."
NBC San Diego
Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts
Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...
Comments / 0