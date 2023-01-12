ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Discover Financial, Alcoa and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings. The firm reported earnings per share of $3.77 on $3.73 billion in revenue where analysts expected earnings of $3.66 per share and $3.66 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.
NBC San Diego

Japan Stocks Rise More Than 2% as BoJ Makes No Change to Yield Range

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher on Wednesday even as the Bank of Japan announced no change to its yield curve control policy. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5%, leading gains in the region. Topix edged up 1.64%. The Japanese yen weakened 2.04% against...
NBC San Diego

Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge

Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that new gun ownership fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investor Mood Sours

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as investors gauge the economic outlook, a topic high on the agenda at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. CNBC will be speaking to a range of delegates at the World...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Microsoft, Moderna, Mobileye, Chegg and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation stock jumped nearly 5% after executives said on an earnings call that they expect to see the freight market rebound in second quarter going into third quarter as inventory resets. The company reported fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations on both top and bottom lines, according to StreetAccount.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Picks His Favorite Travel, Restaurant, Live Entertainment and Gym Stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks he believes fit Americans’ spending habits after navigating the Covid pandemic for the last three years. “The biggest theme is the rise of this ‘life is too short’ mentality. People don’t want to waste their time anymore,” he said.
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Warns Investors Not to Panic-Sell Reliable Stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors not to discard their traditional, steady stocks after Tuesday’s trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday on the back of weaker-than-expected bank earnings, which ended a four-day winning streak. CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors not to discard...
NBC San Diego

Davos Elites See a Major Risk Ahead for Markets With Looming U.S. Debt Standoff

The finance and tech CEOs gathering at the World Economic Forum this week expressed measured optimism about the economy in 2023 — but at least one major risk looms for markets, they said. The world's largest economy risks defaulting on its debt for the first time in American history...
Benzinga

CoinDesk Ropes In Lazard Advisors To Weigh Sale: Report

Coinbase Global, Inc COIN reportedly hired Lazard, Ltd LAZ advisors as it explored a potential sale that would remove it from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group (DCG). CEO Kevin Worth's email acknowledged receiving numerous inbound indications of interest in CoinDesk, CNBC reports. Worth said Lazard would help CoinDesk explore various...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Goldman Sachs weighs on the Dow. United Airlines delivered a strong earnings report. Ukraine's interior minister dies in a helicopter crash. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Goldman weighs on the Dow. The Nasdaq squeezed out another win Tuesday, while...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Boeing Is Good

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Boston Properties Inc: "They are disciplined, they've got a good yield, and while I don't endorse it myself ... there's a good thesis behind it."
NBC San Diego

Amazon Discontinues Charity Donation Program Amid Cost Cuts

Amazon is ending its charity donation program, called AmazonSmile. Through AmazonSmile, the company donated a percentage of purchases to a charity of users' choice. Amazon is axing the program as CEO Andy Jassy undergoes a sweeping review of the company's costs. Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy