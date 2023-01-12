ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com

Mercedes reportedly plans to drop EQ badging for EVs

Mercedes-Benz could drop its EQ badge for electric cars as it moves toward an EV-only lineup, a German business newspaper reported. EQ was launched in 2016 as a sub-brand that would serve as a launch point for EVs, but Mercedes plans to drop the EQ nomenclature from the end of 2024, according to Handelsblatt (via Automotive News Europe).
Autoblog

Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV

If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
The Verge

Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’

Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
Benzinga

Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today

Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
insideevs.com

Historic Electronics Company RCA Is Making E-Bikes Now?

These days, a lot of historic companies are embracing electric mobility in an attempt to once again gain traction in the market. We've seen it with Radioflyer and its new range of electric bikes, and so, too, with now-defunct German motorbike brand Zundapp. While that's cool and all, one brand we certainly didn't expect to see entering the e-mobility space is RCA.
NEVADA STATE
insideevs.com

Former Tesla Exec Launches Solar Electric Boat Company

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
insideevs.com

Jay Leno Drives The New Rivian R1S Three-Row Electric SUV

Jay Leno invited Rivian Automotive's founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to visit his show Jay Leno's Garage with the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric three-row SUV. Leno has certainly spent some time with the R1T, but this was his first time going over the new Rivian SUV in detail, and, of course, he got some time behind the wheel with Scaringe riding shotgun.
Robb Report

Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year

Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
insideevs.com

Tesla Begins Plaid Test Drives In Europe

Tesla has started offering test drives with the Plaid variants of its Model S and Model X in Europe, two months after the American brand began deliveries to the Old Continent. The news was posted in an Instagram Story on Tesla’s official account, where the EV maker included a link to a test drive form for the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. And judging from some recent Twitter posts from various social media users, it looks like Plaid test drives are still available in some European countries.
insideevs.com

BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics

BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MotorAuthority

2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470

The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines

Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
insideevs.com

Lucid Notes Record Air Deliveries In Q4 2022

Lucid Group announced today vehicle production and delivery numbers for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, revealing noticeable progress in both cases. In the fourth quarter, the company produced 3,493 Lucid Air electric cars (all versions), which is a new quarterly record and an increase of 53 percent over Q3.
insideevs.com

Tesla Cuts Prices In UK And Germany By As Much As £8,000, €9,100

Tesla has made significant price cuts to its lineup not only in the US but also in Europe. In the United Kingdom, the EV maker slashed prices by as much as £8,000, the equivalent of $9,760 at the current exchange rate, while in Germany, the biggest reduction was €9,100 ($9,845).
Carscoops

Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival

This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.

