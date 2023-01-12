Read full article on original website
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
The role of the dealership is changing after years of direct sales from Tesla and a new approach from established automakers.
wtaj.com
Mercedes reportedly plans to drop EQ badging for EVs
Mercedes-Benz could drop its EQ badge for electric cars as it moves toward an EV-only lineup, a German business newspaper reported. EQ was launched in 2016 as a sub-brand that would serve as a launch point for EVs, but Mercedes plans to drop the EQ nomenclature from the end of 2024, according to Handelsblatt (via Automotive News Europe).
Autoblog
Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV
If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
The Verge
Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’
Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today
Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
insideevs.com
Historic Electronics Company RCA Is Making E-Bikes Now?
These days, a lot of historic companies are embracing electric mobility in an attempt to once again gain traction in the market. We've seen it with Radioflyer and its new range of electric bikes, and so, too, with now-defunct German motorbike brand Zundapp. While that's cool and all, one brand we certainly didn't expect to see entering the e-mobility space is RCA.
insideevs.com
Former Tesla Exec Launches Solar Electric Boat Company
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Jay Leno Drives The New Rivian R1S Three-Row Electric SUV
Jay Leno invited Rivian Automotive's founder and CEO RJ Scaringe to visit his show Jay Leno's Garage with the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric three-row SUV. Leno has certainly spent some time with the R1T, but this was his first time going over the new Rivian SUV in detail, and, of course, he got some time behind the wheel with Scaringe riding shotgun.
Move Over, BMW: Tesla Was the Highest Selling Luxury Car Brand in the US Last Year
Tesla’s market dominance is expanding. Elon Musk’s company isn’t just the highest-selling EV maker in the US anymore. Last year also saw it become the country’s best-selling luxury car brand, according to Jalopnik. It’s the first time an American automaker has held that title in nearly a quarter century. Tesla didn’t just beat its luxury competition last year, it demolished it. The nation’s premier EV brand sold (or delivered, to use the company’s preferred parlance) 491,000 vehicles in 2022, according to information from Automotive News’s Research & Data Center. That number represents a 44 percent increase over what the company sold last...
insideevs.com
Tesla Begins Plaid Test Drives In Europe
Tesla has started offering test drives with the Plaid variants of its Model S and Model X in Europe, two months after the American brand began deliveries to the Old Continent. The news was posted in an Instagram Story on Tesla’s official account, where the EV maker included a link to a test drive form for the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. And judging from some recent Twitter posts from various social media users, it looks like Plaid test drives are still available in some European countries.
insideevs.com
BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
Elon Musk and Tesla Give Consumers a Good Reason to Buy EVs
The world leader in electric vehicles has just chosen between its margins and sales volumes.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
The Honda Civic Type R Super GT Race Car Looks Completely Nuts
HondaReplacing the Honda NSX-GT Type S as Honda’s factory car in Super GT the Civic Type R-GT is set to debut for the new ruleset in 2024.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
insideevs.com
Lucid Notes Record Air Deliveries In Q4 2022
Lucid Group announced today vehicle production and delivery numbers for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, revealing noticeable progress in both cases. In the fourth quarter, the company produced 3,493 Lucid Air electric cars (all versions), which is a new quarterly record and an increase of 53 percent over Q3.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cuts Prices In UK And Germany By As Much As £8,000, €9,100
Tesla has made significant price cuts to its lineup not only in the US but also in Europe. In the United Kingdom, the EV maker slashed prices by as much as £8,000, the equivalent of $9,760 at the current exchange rate, while in Germany, the biggest reduction was €9,100 ($9,845).
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
