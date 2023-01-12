This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO