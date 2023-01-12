Read full article on original website
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO ALBUM 2: The Lakewood Fire Department Annual Dinner
Photos by Langsam Photography for TLS. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Shevy (Batsheva) Ashkenazi A”H of Lakewood [LEVAYA LIVESTREAM]
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Shevy (Batsheva) Ashkenazi A”H of Lakewood. Mrs. Ashkenazi A”H (nee Hochman, Toronto), was sick for several years. She was 39. She leaves behind her husband, Yehuda, and children. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:15 AM...
hobokengirl.com
These 5 Dogs Are Looking To Be Adopted Into North Jersey or NYC Homes
Meet Rex, Carrie, Eggnog, Sprinkles, and Fragguno. These pups are looking to find their forever homes in the North Jersey or NYC area. While each dog may have a different personality, all are looking for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives. Read on to learn more about these five dogs and how to adopt any of them from Hounds in Pounds, Wise Animal Rescue, or Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this month
If you love sweet, scrumptious desserts you may be interested to learn that a decadent new eatery is opening in New Jersey this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the high anticipated Cinnaholic bakery will be hosting a grand opening event for its new location in Marlton, according to the business's Facebook page.
Exciting, new premium store is open at Freehold Raceway Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistent. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
These Popular New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Are Sadly Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister stores are not immune to this economy and customers' shopping habits shifting more and more to online purchasing. There are talks that Bed Bath & Beyond is close to filing for bankruptcy protection. Amid that speculation, the company has announced the locations that...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: New Lakewood Police K9 Graduates Academy
Lakewood Patrolman J. Dellavella #417 and K-9 Kika K9-4 graduated the police academy today. “Congratulations to both of them as well as Class 23 for their hard work and dedication,” police said.
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
New Jersey to provide grants to install refrigerated food lockers for grocery delivery
New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority has been working on innovative solutions to food insecurity. The group is now providing grants for one such solution — refrigerated food lockers.
This Winter Law is So Annoying in New Jersey
Winter is here and it's already gloomy to some. This law isn't just for the winter, but it's the worst for the cold months. I thought this was interesting as I read onlyinyourstate.com. Cold, gloomy, wet, rain, snow, winter in the Northeast. Annoying Rule (my opinion) - This winter law...
A Hidden Gem! New Jersey’s “Grilled Cheese Bar” You Need to Try
This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.
This Point Pleasant, NJ Tattoo Shop Is Offering A Scary Good Deal
If you're looking to get a new tattoo that you'll enjoy looking at for years but also don't want to break the bank, then this is the event for you!. In my opinion, there's nothing more fun than getting a new tattoo; it's a piece of art that you can look at whenever you want!
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
New Jersey’s best ‘all you can eat’ brunch spot is revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
