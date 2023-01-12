ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 charged in home-improvement scam targeting elderly

Friday the 13th was an unlucky day for three charged by Arlington police in a home-improvement scam. Arrested after police posed as customers were Peter Gilheney, 21, of Quincy; Richard Gilheney, 18, of Randolph; and Patrick Gilheney, 18, of Quincy. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, an elderly Arlington resident notified police...
