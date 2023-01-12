ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

All trials pushed back to April after pipe bursts inside DeKalb County Courthouse

 3 days ago
Everyone waiting to stand trial in DeKalb County will have to wait a little longer after a burst pipe is causing a major closure.

According to an order filed Wednesday evening, all in-person proceedings and jury trials will be suspended until April 3.

The order goes on to say that a burst pipe inside the Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse caused extensive damage.

The Probate Court courtroom will remain open so grand jury indictments can be returned. Those hearings will still be open to the public.

All offices located in the Judicial Tower will operate remotely and continue providing their services, according to the order signed by Chief Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson.

